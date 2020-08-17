Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. Achieves Milestone: First Printing of Uniform Meat Tissue

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. (TASE: MEAT) announced today it achieved a significant milestone: it successfully printed a uniform, thin, slaughter-free meat tissue produced from stem cells. Meat-Tech's successful experiment is a technological breakthrough that significantly increases the feasibility of Meat-Tech's technologies.

Meat-Tech's most important experiment to date transpired as part of the company's multi-year work plan. The plan is to develop an industrial process, with integrated 3D digital printing technology, for growing and producing cuts of beef without harming animals. Designated as "Project Carpaccio", due to its similarity to the thinly-sliced meat delicacy, Meat-Tech applied its proprietary 3D printer for tissue construction, followed by a cell-growth process. Meat-Tech's scientists succeeded in printing several cell types, which coalesced into a single fat and muscle tissue grown in Meat-Tech's laboratory.

This feat has brought about the coalescence of a living tissue composed of several different bovine cells. The experimental results were analyzed by a professional examiner and corroborated by the company's audit committee.

This milestone demonstrates three significant process capabilities attained by Meat-Tech:

- Successful sorting of stem cells into fat and muscle cells, allowing the synthesis of muscle fibers and fat tissue;

- Formulation and production of bio-inks designed to print fat and muscle cells to ultimately form tissues; and

- The formation of printed tissue containing coalesced fat and muscle cells.

The experiment demonstrated that Meat-Tech's digital bioprinter has high efficacy in arranging cells in space as planned, with coalescence observed both between different cells and between cells and their environment, both of which are essential for tissue formation.

Meat-Tech's Chairman, Steven H. Lavin, said, "Completing this significant milestone earlier than anticipated is a significant technological achievement for Meat-Tech, bringing it one step closer to developing technology to build slaughter-free meat-growing plants combined with printing technology, and demonstrating the company's ability to print fat and muscle cells to build tissue."

This milestone is part of the Company's defined goals included in the merger it completed in January 2020. This achievement triggers the vesting of half of the options granted to MeatTech's shareholders as part of the merger transaction.

About Meat-Tech 3D

Meat-Tech 3D is a research and development company aiming to develop commercial technologies to manufacture alternative foods with no need for animal butchery, based on rapid growing cycles. Meat-Tech is developing a unique, proprietary bioprinter to deposit layers of cells (including stem cells and differentiated stem cells), scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat, often called "clean meat". For more information, please visit www.meatech3d.com

For further information please contact:

Sharon Fima

[email protected]

SOURCE Meat-Tech 3D Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.meatech3d.com

