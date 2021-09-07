Meatball Mania Challenges Chicken For Tailgate MVP

The Meatball Mania lineup includes all-beef, all-in Meatball Dunkers — savory, seasoned meatballs baked in a fresh-made crust and designed for dipping; a trio of shareable Saucy Meatballs smothered in tangy Korean BBQ, sweet Thai chili or all-new Buffalo BBQ sauce; and a Signature Meatball Pizza featuring marinara, shredded mozzarella, all-beef meatballs, fresh spinach and a blend of Italian seasonings on a Pasqually's house-made crust.

To celebrate the launch of Meatball Mania and football season, Pasqually's will recognize four outstanding offensive lines each week of the college football season with a Meatball Victory Party (MVP) for each team's offensive line, plus exclusive weeklong offers for their schools' students and faculty.

"We are excited to offer a new, flavorful menu item to provide variety to pizza night that will delight meat lovers across the country," said CEC Entertainment CMO Sherri Landry. "The delicious recipes and shareability of our Meatball Mania menu makes Pasqually's the best delivery choice for football watching this season. And just like our meatballs, we are going big and will be celebrating the biggest and best MVP moments from college teams' O-lines with a Meatball Victory Party. We are excited that football is back and look forward to honoring the top four O-lines every week!"

Flavor seekers can learn more about the new Meatball Mania menu and the full menu offerings and get updates on the MVP selections by visiting pasquallyspizza.com. This menu is available for a limited time only. Now through Oct. 7, fans can save $5 on every $25 they spend when they order via pasquallyspizza.com and use code MEATBALLS.

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings™

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings™ is part of the family of brands under CEC Entertainment LLC. Created in 2020 to appeal to a more grown-up taste, its Pizza and Wings menu offers bold flavors, fresh ingredients and specialty options for a variety of tastes. There are more than 400 ghost locations nationwide. Pasqually's Pizza and Wings is available only through delivery and can be ordered directly from pasquallyspizza.com or through third-party delivery sites like DoorDash®, GrubHub® and UberEats®.

