MeatEater Hits Prime Time

MEMPHIS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Archery®, by G5® Outdoors—the leading manufacturer of premium archery equipment, is pleased to announce that the MeatEater team will be shooting Prime Bows this fall.

"The entire MeatEater crew is looking forward to shooting Prime this fall," said MeatEater Founder and Chief Creative Officer Steven Rinella. "Many of us have been shooting Prime over the years. Prime Bows are deeply respected by skilled hunters and the MeatEater team is thrilled to formalize a relationship with them."

Steven Rinella of MeatEater with an elk taken with a Prime Nexus 4 Bow.

Mark Kenyon, Tony Peterson, Clay Newcomb, and Spencer Neuharth will all be hitting the woods with the Prime bows this fall in pursuit of whitetails for an upcoming YouTube series, while Steven Rinella will be using the Prime Nexus 4 to chase big game on the MeatEater television series.

"We have had the opportunity to work with the MeatEater team in various ways over the years," stated G5 Prime President Matt Grace. "They are true ambassadors in the field, and it is an honor to have all of them shooting Prime this fall. We look forward to helping them continue their successful pursuit of big game across the country."

In addition to shooting Prime Bows, the MeatEater team has also chosen G5 Broadheads as their head of choice, and will be shooting Fixed, Mechanical, and BMP heads.

About G5 Outdoors:

G5 Outdoors L.L.C. is a family-owned business established in 2000 and backed by more than 40 years of precision manufacturing experience. G5 strives to provide superior products that are Designed to Hunt™ through precision manufacturing and innovative design.

