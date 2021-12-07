MeaTech 3D Reports Breakthrough in Cultured Steak Production

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC) revealed today that it has succeeded in bioprinting a 3.67 oz (104-gram) cultivated steak, primarily composed of cultivated real fat and muscle cells. The company believes that it is the largest cultured steak produced to date. This groundbreaking achievement serves as an important milestone toward the goal of scaled production of cultivated bio-printed steak.



The cells used in making the steak were produced using an advanced and proprietary process that starts by isolating bovine stem cells from tissue samples and multiplying them. Upon reaching sufficient cellular mass, stem cells were formulated into bio-inks compatible with MeaTech's proprietary 3D bio-printer. The bio-inks were printed from a digital design file of a steak structure. The printed product was placed in an incubator to mature, where the printed stem cells were differentiated into fat and muscle cells that develop into fat and muscle tissue, respectively, to form the MeaTech steak.



MeaTech's goal is developing a true replacement for conventional steak that maximizes cell-based content rather than non-meat ingredients. The cultivated steak is comprised of real, living muscle and fat cells, and does not contain any soy or pea protein typically used in plant-based alternatives. MeaTech employed advanced 3D bioprinting technology developed in-house and advanced tissue engineering science to reach this important milestone, bringing sustainable, premium cultivated meat products closer to the market.

MeaTech intends to continue improving upon its bioprinting and cultivation technologies to produce cultivated meat that better mirrors the key characteristics of farm-raised, premium steak.

Sharon Fima, CEO and CTO, MeaTech: "Today's breakthrough is the culmination of over one year's efforts in our cellular biology and high-throughput tissue engineering processes, as well as our precision bioprinting technology. By bioprinting a 3.67 oz steak comprised of living tissue, we believe we have both validated our core technologies and placed ourselves at the forefront of the race to develop high-end, real cell-based cultivated premium meat products."

About MeaTech

MeaTech 3D is an international company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MITC". The company-initiated activities in 2019 and maintains facilities in Ness Ziona, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium. The company believes cultivated meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

MeaTech focuses on developing premium, center-of-plate meat products, such as structured, marbled steaks. This includes development of high throughput bioprinting systems. In furtherance of this goal, the Company is developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce cell-based alternative protein products. This includes development of cell lines for beef, pork, and chicken.

