MeaTech 3D To Participate In Two Future-of-Food Conferences In Dubai February 22-24, 2022

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC), an international foodtech company at the forefront of the cultured meat industry, will be presenting its vision and efforts to develop cultured meat technologies at two different events in Dubai, which are part of the UAE's Expo Dubai 2020. The company is developing high-quality real meat products that are slaughter free, safer and even more nutritious than farm-raised meat.

MeaTech will join over 60 world leaders and the foodtech industry's best startups, innovators and food revolutionaries at the inaugural Food for Future Summit and Expo 2022 in Dubai. The event, which will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, will be hosted by H.E. Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change & Environment for the UAE, in association with United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Also in Dubai, on February 22nd, the company will join other foodtech innovators at the Future of Agri & Food at Innovation House for an invite-only event hosted by Intesa Sanpaolo and Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center along with their Israeli and international partners.

One of the main goals of Expo Dubai 2020 is to support global and local UAE food security initiatives by bringing together global minds to collaborate on solutions for more resilient food systems. Currently, the UAE imports 90% of its food supply, a figure the UAE sees as unsustainable. The UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 aims to develop a comprehensive national system that enables sustainable food production using modern technologies, such as cultured meat.

Learn more about Innovation House in Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

https://www.fondazionepolitecnico.it/en/events/innovation-house-upcoming-events/

Learn more about the Future of Food Summit and Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates: https://www.foodforfuturesummit.com/

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech is an international food technology company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MITC".

MeaTech initiated activities in 2019 and maintains facilities in Ness Ziona, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium. The company believes cultivated meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

MeaTech aims to provide an alternative to industrialized animal farming, circumventing the serious issues surrounding conventional animal husbandry, such as carbon footprint, water resources and animal welfare. By adopting a modular factory design, MeaTech will be able to offer a sustainable

solution for a variety of species, including beef, chicken, and pork, both as raw materials and whole cuts of meat; and also provide the production equipment.

For more information, please visit: https://meatech3d.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning MeaTech's business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for MeaTech's business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect MeaTech's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, MeaTech's expectations regarding the success of its cultured meat manufacturing technologies it is developing, which will require significant additional work before MeaTech can potentially launch commercial sales; MeaTech's research and development activities associated with technologies for cultured meat manufacturing, including three-dimensional meat production, which involves a lengthy and complex process; MeaTech's ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in MeaTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2021. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for MeaTech to predict their occurrence or how they will affect MeaTech. If one or more of the factors affecting MeaTech's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, MeaTech cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. MeaTech disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

