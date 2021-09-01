MeaTech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for Differentiation of Stem Cells to Produce Cultured Fat

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC), a technology company developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce more environmentally friendly, cultured meat products, today announced it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) relating to methods that use purely plant-sourced inputs to guide targeted differentiation of embryonic mesenchymal stem cells (eMSCs) into adipocytes, which are fat cells. MeaTech's goal for the novel technology covered by this provisional patent application is to allow for production of intramuscular fat as is typically found in marbled meat like Wagyu beef.

MeaTech believes that this approach has the potential to enhance processes for cultivated fat production, whether as a stand-alone product or as a support for the Company's bioprinted structured meat technologies.

The filing of this provisional patent application represents another step forward in MeaTech's ongoing mission to develop technology with the potential to reduce the cost and complexity of cultured meat production. As the materials involved are all sourced from plants, the approach supports the Company's goal of using cell culturing media free of animal inputs.

Sharon Fima, CEO of MeaTech:

"The novel method covered by this provisional patent application employs 100% plant-sourced inputs to direct eMSC differentiation to fat cells. As we continue to work on developing and advancing technologies to produce cultivated fats and proteins, we are excited by the potential for using lower cost, plant-sourced cell-culturing inputs in hybrid as well as bioprinted products. Our ultimate goal is that eventually cultured grown meat will taste, feel, and be as nutritious as conventionally produced meat."

About MeaTech 3D's Patent Portfolio

MeaTech 3D seeks to obtain patent protection for its technologies, as well as registering other intellectual property rights for its business and technology assets in the United States and internationally. MeaTech aims to protect the technology, inventions and improvements that are commercially important to the development of its business, using the most effective and efficient intellectual property instruments, including patents, trademarks, and trade secrets.

To date, MeaTech has a portfolio of seven provisional and non-provisional patent applications with the USPTO and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) filed through the International Patent System. These applications relate to two main fields (mechanical and biological), covering MeaTech 3D's activities, products, and much of its supply chain, both pre- and post-processing.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D is an international company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MITC". The company initiated activities in 2019 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium. The company believes cultured meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

MeaTech has a particular focus on premium, center-of-plate meat products, such as structured marbled steaks. This includes development of high-throughput bioprinting systems. Towards this goal the company is developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce cell-based alternative protein products. This includes development of cell-lines for beef, pork, and chicken. Cell-based ingredients are also believed to have significant potential to enhance the taste, aroma, and texture of plant-based protein products.

For more information, please visit https://meatech3d.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

