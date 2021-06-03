MeaTech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for Novel Bioprinting Method

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) (TASE: MITC), a technology company developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce cultured meat products, today announced that it had filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent Office (USPTO).

The patent application is directed to a novel method for bioprinting that MeaTech believes has the potential to provide exceptional control of bioink printing during multi-layered bioprinting process. The novel technology allows for significant control during in situ inkjet printing of each droplet size, the volume of droplets, and the precise placement of the droplets onto a sacrificial substrate layer. MeaTech believes these attributes could allow for bioprinting resolutions that are highly advantageous in achieving premium, thick meat emulating products. In addition, MeaTech believes that this innovative method could introduce important bioprinting flexibilities, such as increased printing speeds and the capability to use varied inks with greater viscosity, that are traditionally difficult to bioprint.

The filing of this provisional patent application directly relates to MeaTech's cellular agriculture 3D bioprinting goals to produce premium cuts of (animal) cell-based cuts of meat. If approved, MeaTech believes this patent could significantly enhance manufacturing processes for cultivated meat.

MeaTech 3D seeks to obtain patent protection for its technologies, as well as registering other intellectual property rights for its business and technology assets in the United States and internationally. MeaTech aims to protect the technology, inventions and improvements that are commercially important to the development of its business using the most effective and efficient intellectual property instruments, including patents, trademarks and trade secrets.

To date, MeaTech has a portfolio of six provisional and non-provisional patent applications with the USPTO and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) filed through the PCT. The patents are in two main areas, mechanical and biological, covering MeaTech 3D's activities, products and much of its supply chain, both pre- and post-processing.

Sharon Fima, CEO of MeaTech:

"This novel technique for achieving more controlled, higher resolution printing may prove to be a promising path forward towards achieving high-throughput, large-scale cultivated meat production. As a 20-year veteran of the printing industry, I recognize the significant potential this patent application holds, as it directly addresses key challenges currently facing the bioprinting industry."

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D is an international company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution, listed on the Nasdaq and Tel Aviv stock exchanges as MITC. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium.

MeaTech is developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce alternative protein products. These technologies are focused on producing cell-based beef and chicken, and enhancing plant-based foods with real meat, with a particular focus on the development of high-throughput bioprinting systems to produce premium, center-of-plate meat products, such as steak.

MeaTech aims to develop the technology to produce end-products, as well as licensing its technologies to customers along the meat and alternative protein supply chain, such as value-added food processors and premier food brands.

The company believes cultured meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

