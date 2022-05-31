MeaTech Reports Financial Results for Q1 2022 and Provides Business Update

The company continued to develop the technology, R&D and marketing infrastructure necessary to accelerate toward commercialization of cultured meat

REHOVOT, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC) ("MeaTech") today reported its financial results for Q1 2022 and provided a business update. MeaTech is an international group of deep-tech food companies at the forefront of the cultured meat industry. MeaTech Group uses science and technology to develop high-quality real meat products made from cells rather than farm-raised animals that are delicious, nutritious and safer than conventional meat.

Q1 2022 Financial Results Summary

Research and development expenses totaled $2.1 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , compared to $1.1 million in the same period in 2021. The 90% increase is mainly due to the addition of the company's Belgian subsidiary and reflects MeaTech Group's growing investment in research and development as it achieves its milestones and expands its cultured meat technology capabilities.



totaled in the three months ending , compared to in the same period in 2021. The 90% increase is mainly due to the addition of the company's Belgian subsidiary and reflects MeaTech Group's growing investment in research and development as it achieves its milestones and expands its cultured meat technology capabilities. General and administrative expenses totaled $2.1 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , compared to $2.7 million in the same period in 2021. The 23% decrease is driven by lower share-based payment expenses, partially offset by higher D&O insurance expenses in the three months ending March 31 , 2022.



totaled in the three months ending , compared to in the same period in 2021. The 23% decrease is driven by lower share-based payment expenses, partially offset by higher D&O insurance expenses in the three months ending , 2022. Marketing expenses totaled $1.1 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , compared to $0.3 million in the same period in 2021. The 228% increase is mainly the result of share-based payment expenses of $0.5 million , and the company's growing investment in marketing activities.



totaled in the three months ending , compared to in the same period in 2021. The 228% increase is mainly the result of share-based payment expenses of , and the company's growing investment in marketing activities. Operating loss totaled $5.3 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , compared to $4.2 million in the same period in 2021. The 26% increase in the operating loss reflects the growing investment of MeaTech Group in research and development as well as marketing activities.



totaled in the three months ending , compared to in the same period in 2021. The 26% increase in the operating loss reflects the growing investment of MeaTech Group in research and development as well as marketing activities. Total comprehensive loss totaled $5.7 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , or 40 cents per ordinary share ( $4.00 per ADS), compared to $4.4 million , or 40 cents per ordinary share ( $4.00 per ADS), in the same period in 2021.



totaled in the three months ending , or per ordinary share ( per ADS), compared to , or per ordinary share ( per ADS), in the same period in 2021. Cash flow used in operating activities totaled $2.8 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , compared to $1.2 million in the same period in 2021, reflecting a 137% increase, driven mainly by increased research and development expenditures of MeaTech Group.



totaled in the three months ending , compared to in the same period in 2021, reflecting a 137% increase, driven mainly by increased research and development expenditures of MeaTech Group. Cash flow used in investment activities totaled $1.0 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , compared to $5.4 million in the same period in 2021, reflecting an 81% decrease. This resulted mainly from the $4.8 million cash component paid in the acquisition of Peace of Meat in Q1 2021.



totaled in the three months ending , compared to in the same period in 2021, reflecting an 81% decrease. This resulted mainly from the cash component paid in the acquisition of Peace of Meat in Q1 2021. Cash flow from financing activities was $0.0 million in the three months ending March 31, 2022 , compared to $28.2 million in the same period in 2021, during which the company completed its Nasdaq initial public offering.



was in the three months ending , compared to in the same period in 2021, during which the company completed its Nasdaq initial public offering. Cash and cash equivalents were $15.3 million on March 31, 2022 , compared to $19.2 million at year-end 2021, a decrease of 20%. The decrease was mainly due to the company's ongoing operations.



were on , compared to at year-end 2021, a decrease of 20%. The decrease was mainly due to the company's ongoing operations. Current assets decreased by 23% to $16.9 million on March 31, 2022 from $22.1 million at year-end 2021, as a result of ongoing operations.



decreased by 23% to on from at year-end 2021, as a result of ongoing operations. Non-current assets increased by 25% to $23.2 million on March 31, 2022 from $18.5 million at year-end 2021, due mainly to a $4.1 million long-term lease asset of its new premises, offset by the recognition of a lease liability in the same amount in accordance with IFRS requirements.



increased by 25% to on from at year-end 2021, due mainly to a long-term lease asset of its new premises, offset by the recognition of a lease liability in the same amount in accordance with IFRS requirements. Total capital decreased 13% to $32.6 million on March 31, 2022 , down from $37.6 million at year-end 2021. The decrease was mainly the result of ongoing operations.

Arik Kaufman, MeaTech's Chief Executive Officer: "In just the first quarter of 2022, we have shown our rapid pace of progress toward commercialization. Our recent technological and scientific advancements and business activities have put us firmly on a path toward scaling our unique solution for the sustainable production of a wide variety of cultured meat products."





Business highlights and developments during Q1 2022

Promising results with muscle stem cell differentiation: In February, MeaTech announced the successful development of a novel technology process in which muscle cells are fused into significant muscle fibers that better resemble those in whole cuts of meat. Bovine stem cells were isolated, proliferated in the lab, and differentiated into matured muscle cells with improved muscle fiber density, thickness and length. Based on these improvements, MeaTech has filed a provisional patent application with the USPTO.



In February, MeaTech announced the successful development of a novel technology process in which muscle cells are fused into significant muscle fibers that better resemble those in whole cuts of meat. Bovine stem cells were isolated, proliferated in the lab, and differentiated into matured muscle cells with improved muscle fiber density, thickness and length. Based on these improvements, MeaTech has filed a provisional patent application with the USPTO. New headquarters to widen R&D activity: In March, the company moved to new, more spacious headquarters with state-of-the-art laboratories in Rehovot, Israel , the epicenter of the country's food-tech sector. The new space allows the company to enhance its cultured meat R&D and 3D bioprinting technology and continue growing the biology and engineering teams with a more expansive lab facility. The new headquarters also features a tasting kitchen.



In March, the company moved to new, more spacious headquarters with state-of-the-art laboratories in Rehovot, , the epicenter of the country's food-tech sector. The new space allows the company to enhance its cultured meat R&D and 3D bioprinting technology and continue growing the biology and engineering teams with a more expansive lab facility. The new headquarters also features a tasting kitchen. Expansion of cultivated meat operation into the US to accelerate go-to-market strategy : In March 2022 , MeaTech announced that it will be opening a US office. The new space will include activities in research and development, investor relations, and business development. MeaTech US will be another indication of the company's rapid growth and scaling efforts.



: In , MeaTech announced that it will be opening a US office. The new space will include activities in research and development, investor relations, and business development. MeaTech US will be another indication of the company's rapid growth and scaling efforts. Peace of Meat pilot plant and R&D facility in Belgium : In March, MeaTech announced that its wholly owned Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, will build an R&D facility and pilot plant in Belgium , with construction expected to commence in 2022. The new facility will expand and accelerate the MeaTech Group's cultured avian technology and R&D capabilities and help propel the company's market entry.



In March, MeaTech announced that its wholly owned Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, will build an R&D facility and pilot plant in , with construction expected to commence in 2022. The new facility will expand and accelerate the MeaTech Group's cultured avian technology and R&D capabilities and help propel the company's market entry. First-of-its-kind tasting event with Israeli anchor investors : In March, MeaTech hosted a tasting event at the company's headquarters with its Israeli anchor investors, including prominent food industry investors. Guests toured the labs and R&D facilities, observed the company's 3D printing capabilities, and tasted hybrid chicken nuggets made with plant protein combined with cultured chicken developed by Peace of Meat.



: In March, MeaTech hosted a tasting event at the company's headquarters with its Israeli anchor investors, including prominent food industry investors. Guests toured the labs and R&D facilities, observed the company's 3D printing capabilities, and tasted hybrid chicken nuggets made with plant protein combined with cultured chicken developed by Peace of Meat. Breakthrough in 3D bioprinting capabilities : In May, MeaTech announced the development of a unique, multi-nozzle 3D bioprinting system for industrial scale production of complex cultured meat products without impacting cell viability. The company plans to offer the technology to third parties via a wholly owned private MeaTech subsidiary as an additional revenue stream and to accelerate commercialization.



: In May, MeaTech announced the development of a unique, multi-nozzle 3D bioprinting system for industrial scale production of complex cultured meat products without impacting cell viability. The company plans to offer the technology to third parties via a wholly owned private MeaTech subsidiary as an additional revenue stream and to accelerate commercialization. Strategic agreement between Peace of Meat and ENOUGH : In May, Peace of Meat signed a strategic agreement with ENOUGH, a leader in the field of mycoprotein, a fungi-based fermented food ingredient, to accelerate commercialization. This innovative initiative is expected to create game-changing hybrid alternative meat products that better resemble the flavor, aroma, texture, and even nutritional value of conventional meat.



: In May, Peace of Meat signed a strategic agreement with ENOUGH, a leader in the field of mycoprotein, a fungi-based fermented food ingredient, to accelerate commercialization. This innovative initiative is expected to create game-changing hybrid alternative meat products that better resemble the flavor, aroma, texture, and even nutritional value of conventional meat. MeaTech joins the United Nations Global Compact: In May, the company joined the UN Global Compact initiative, committing to ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and to act in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Information on the Financial Position









As of

March 31



As of

March 31



As of

December 31







2022



2021



2021







USD

thousands



USD

thousands



USD

thousands



Current assets









































Cash and cash equivalents



15,257





35,971





19,176



Other investment



151





144





154



Receivables and prepaid expenses



1,513





391





2,782



Total current assets



16,921





36,506





22,112































Non-current assets





















































Restricted deposits



415





50





405



Other investment



1,333





1,259





1,355



Right-of-use asset



4,050





294





407



Intangible assets



13,196





9,805





13,453



Fixed assets, net



4,183





1,797





2,922































Total non-current assets



23,177





13,205





18,542































Total Assets



40,098





49,711





40,654































Current liabilities





















































Trade payables



746





1,357





382



Other payables



2,628





1,419





2,239



Current maturities of lease liabilities



488





207





165































Total current liabilities



3,862





2,983





2,786































Non-current liabilities





















































Long-term lease liabilities



3,595





96





246































Total non-current liabilities



3,595





96





246































Equity





















































Share capital and premium on shares



70,059





67,243





69,610



Capital reserves



4,026





2,004





3,708



Currency translation differences reserve



515





(8)





1,275



Accumulated deficit



(41,959)





(22,607)





(36,971)































Total Equity



32,641





46,632





37,622



Total liabilities and Equity



40,098





49,711





40,654





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Information on Comprehensive Income





3-month period ended March 31,



3-month period ended March 31,



Year ended December 31,





2022



2021



2021





USD thousands, except share data



USD thousands, except share data



USD thousands, except share data





















Research and development expenses



2,142





1,126





7,594

Marketing expenses



1,051





320





1,628

General and administrative expenses



2,118





2,760





8,010



























Operating loss



5,311





4,206





17,232



























Financing expenses (income), net



(323)





(548)





790



























Loss for the period



4,988





3,658





18,022



























Currency translation differences loss (income) that might be

transferred to profit or loss over ILS



515





551





(1,942)

Currency translation differences loss that might be transferred to

profit or loss over EUR



245





237





1,447



























Total comprehensive loss for the period



5,748





4,446





17,527



























Loss per ordinary share, no par value (USD)

















































Basic and diluted loss per share (USD)



0.040





0.040





0.155



























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic and

diluted (shares)



126,235,376





90,346,518





115,954,501



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Information on Changes in Equity (Deficit)





Share and capital

premium



Fair value

of

financial assets

reserve



Transactions

with related

parties reserve



Currency

translation

differences

reserve



Share-based

payments

reserve



Accumulated

deficit



Total





USD thousands













































Balance as of January 1, 2022



69,610





(334)





14





1,275





4,028





(36,971)





37,622



























































Share-based payments



-





-





-





-





714





-





714

Exercise of options



449





























(396)













53

Other comprehensive (loss)



-





-





-





(760)





-





-





(760)

Loss for the period



-





-





-





-





-





(4,988)





(4,988)



























































Balance as of March 31, 2022



70,059





(334)





14





515





4,346





(41,959)





32,641



























































Balance as of January 1, 2021



30,481





(334)





14





780





3,639





(18,949)





15,631



























































Share-Based Payment



-





-





-





-





1,879





-





1,879

Issuance of shares and warrants, net



30,357





-





-





-





-





-





30,357

Exercise of options



6,405





























(3,194)













3,211

Other comprehensive (loss)











-





-





(788)





-





-





(788)

Loss for the period



-





-





-





-





-





(3,658)





(3,658)



























































Balance as of March 31, 2021



67,243





(334)





14





(8)





2,324





(22,607)





46,632



























































Balance as of January 1, 2021



30,481





(334)





14





780





(3,639)





(18,949)





15,631



























































Share-based payments



-





-





-





-





3,965





-





3,965

Issuance of shares and warrants, net



32,330













































32,330

Exercise of options



6,799





-





-





-





(3,576)





-





3,223

Other comprehensive income



-





-





-





495





-





-





495

Loss for the period



-





-





-





-





-





(18,022)





(18,022)



























































Balance as of December 31, 2021



69,610





(334)





14





1,275





4,028





(36,971)





37,622



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Information on Cash Flows





Three months

ended March 31,

2022



Three months

ended March 31,

2021



Year ended

December 31,

2021





USD thousands



USD thousands



USD thousands

Cash flows – operating activities

















Net Loss for the period



(4,988)





(3,658)





(18,022)



























Adjustments:























Depreciation and amortization



382





109





680

Change in fair value of derivative



-





(304)





(316)

Change in fair value of other investment



(44)





(74)





(193)

Changes in net foreign exchange expenses



(340)





(174)





1,279

Share-based payment expenses



714





1,879





3,965



























Changes in asset and liability items:























Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses



1,203





(50)





(2,351)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



(382)





736





(97)

Increase in other payables



615





336





1,095

Net cash (used in) operating activities



(2,840)





(1,200)





(13,960)



























Cash flows – investment activities























Acquisition of fixed assets



(800)





(219)





(1,828)

Increase of restricted deposit



(19)





-





(337)

Loan provided



-





(367)





(367)

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired



(188)





(4,848)





(6,808)



























Net cash used in investing activities



(1,007)





(5,434)





(9,340)



























Cash flows – financing activities























Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants



-





29,281





29,281

Issuance costs



-





(3,283)





(3,283)

Repayment of liability for lease



(118)





(58)





(346)

Proceeds on account of other investment



38





37





149

Proceeds from exercise of share options



53





3,211





3,222



























Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(27)





29,188





29,023



























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(3,874)





22,554





5,723

Effect of exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents



(45)





(137)





(103)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period:



19,176





13,556





13,556



























Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



15,257





35,973





19,176



























Noncash activities























Purchase of fixed assets



756





222





57

Issue of shares and options against intangible asset



-





4,359





6,332



About MeaTech

MeaTech is an international group of deep-tech food companies at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MITC". MeaTech maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and is in the process of expanding activities to the US. The company believes cultivated meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

MeaTech aims to provide an alternative to industrialized animal farming that dramatically reduces carbon footprint, minimizes water and land usage, and prevents the slaughtering of animals. With a modular factory design, MeaTech aims to offer a sustainable solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken and pork products, both as raw materials and whole cuts.

For more information, please visit: https://meatech3d.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning MeaTech's business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for MeaTech's business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect MeaTech's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, MeaTech's expectations regarding the success of its cultured meat manufacturing technologies it is developing, which will require significant additional work before MeaTech can potentially launch commercial sales; MeaTech's research and development activities associated with technologies for cultured meat manufacturing, including three-dimensional meat production, which involves a lengthy and complex process; MeaTech's ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in MeaTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for MeaTech to predict their occurrence or how they will affect MeaTech. If one or more of the factors affecting MeaTech's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, MeaTech cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. MeaTech disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

