MeaTech to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. PT

The company will update investors and analysts on plans for commercialization based on its recent advancements in cultured meat development and 3D bioprinting innovation

REHOVOT, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC), an international deep-tech company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution, is pleased to announce today that CEO Arik Kaufman will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Wednesday, June 8th at 4:00 p.m. PT at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, California. The LD Micro Conference will feature approximately 200 companies from all over the world, each presenting for 25 minutes.

LD Micro Invitational, The Four Seasons Westlake Village, California, June 7-9, 2022

Mr. Kaufman will be joined by Guy Hefer, CFO of MeaTech, to meet with investors and analysts in a one-on-one setting. Investors who wish to meet with management should contact MeaTech's investor relations team (details below) or the company's contact at LD Micro.

Chris Lahiji, Co-Founder of LD Micro, said: "We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue. For the past 15 years, LD has featured some of the finest companies out of Israel, and we are grateful that MeaTech continues with this wonderful tradition. MeaTech has some of the most interesting technologies for the future of food, developing a process for the 3D printing of cultured meat. We thoroughly look forward to learning about the process and their technology."

Arik Kaufman, CEO of MeaTech, said: "We look forward to getting investors and analysts excited about our recent advancements in cultured meat development and 3D bioprinting technology. We believe we are on a firm path to commercialization. Last December, we made groundbreaking progress with the world's largest ever 3D printed cultured steak. Last month, we made another breakthrough with our new multiple-nozzle modular 3D bioprinting system for industrial-scale cultured meat production. Looking ahead, we will be opening a cultured avian pilot plant and R&D facility in Belgium in 2023 to accelerate commercialization of our cultured meat products, and we will be expanding operations to the US."

About MeaTech

MeaTech is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MITC". MeaTech maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and is in the process of expanding activities to the US. The company believes cultivated meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

MeaTech aims to provide an alternative to industrialized animal farming that dramatically reduces carbon footprint, minimizes water and land usage, and prevents the slaughtering of animals. By adopting a modular factory design, MeaTech will be able to offer a sustainable solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken and pork products, both as raw materials and whole cuts. The company will also provide meat manufacturers and retail businesses with production equipment.

For more information, please visit: https://meatech3d.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning MeaTech's business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives and expectations for MeaTech's business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect MeaTech's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, MeaTech's expectations regarding the success of its cultured meat manufacturing technologies it is developing, which will require significant additional work before MeaTech can potentially launch commercial sales; MeaTech's research and development activities associated with technologies for cultured meat manufacturing, including three-dimensional meat production, which involves a lengthy and complex process; MeaTech's ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in MeaTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2021. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for MeaTech to predict their occurrence or how they will affect MeaTech. If one or more of the factors affecting MeaTech's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, MeaTech cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. MeaTech disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

