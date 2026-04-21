Meathead Movers Meets Growing San Diego Demand with New Vista Office

Expansion into San Diego County strengthens local service, creates jobs and deepens community impact

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meathead Movers, California's largest independent moving company, announced the opening of its first office in San Diego County at 1220 Keystone Way in Vista. The expansion brings the company's premier moving, packing and storage services to a region experiencing strong population growth and rising relocation demand.

As the company approaches its 30th anniversary and expands to eight offices across California, the Vista opening follows hundreds of inquiries from San Diego County residents and enables Meathead Movers to better support the region through more competitive rates and lower hourly minimums.

"We've always served San Diego County, but this new location allows us to elevate our services and deepen our local impact," said Aaron Steed, Founder and CEO of Meathead Movers. "We're seeing strong momentum in the local housing market, with an increase in moves to and within San Diego County. Given the strong demand from residents, opening this North County location is a natural next step in expanding our statewide presence and enhancing service in Southern California."

Meathead Movers hires and trains athletes of all ages to deliver a faster, safer and more efficient moving experience. From local to long-distance moves, packing and storage, the company provides white-glove, customer-first service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. Its crews jog between loads to save customers time and money.

Beyond its core services, Meathead Movers is committed to giving back, having completed thousands of free moves for survivors of domestic violence to help them regain stability. The company has partnered with Oceanside's Women's Resource Center to provide unlimited free moves for those fleeing domestic violence, along with $20,000 in additional support for housing transitions and shelter operations. It has also engaged with local chambers of commerce and realtor associations to strengthen community ties and support the region.

Meathead Movers is hiring in Vista, with plans for up to 50 team members. The company is seeking athletes to join the team, offering opportunities to stay active while developing leadership and transferable skills through structured training and clear paths for growth and advancement.

For more information or to apply, visit www.meatheadmovers.com.

About Meathead Movers

Founded in 1997, Meathead Movers is California's largest independent moving company, redefining the moving experience with clean-cut athletes who bring professionalism, energy and care to every move. From local to long-distance moves, packing and storage, crews jog between loads to save customers time and money. Every Meathead move comes with white-glove service and a 100% money-back guarantee.

Beyond moving services, Meathead Movers is committed to giving back. In partnership with local shelters and organizations, they provide free moving assistance to survivors of domestic violence, helping individuals and families relocate safely and start fresh. Meathead Movers doesn't just move belongings, it moves people forward. To learn more visit www.meatheadmovers.com.

SOURCE Meathead Movers