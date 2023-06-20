MeatSoHorny and Altered Reality Entertainment Form a Fiery Partnership to Launch Vampire Hunter Garlic Hot Sauce

News provided by

MeatSoHorny

20 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSH Enterprises Corp. ("MSH") and Altered Reality Entertainment LLC ("ARE"), the respective parent companies of MeatSoHorny and the Rhode Island Comic Con, are delighted to announce their new co-branding and sales agreement for their product line of hot sauces, rubs, salts and much more. This strategic partnership encompasses production, marketing, and distribution, paving the way for exciting opportunities in the marketplace.

Continue Reading
Vampire Hunter Garlic Hot Sauce
Vampire Hunter Garlic Hot Sauce

"We are extremely excited to partner with Rhode Island Comic Con and Altered Reality Entertainment to introduce our Vampire Hunter Garlic hot sauce and other products coming soon to their dedicated fan base," said Robert Gilbert, President and Founder of MSH Enterprises Corp. "This agreement exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional products to our customers and expanding our market presence."

Steve Perry, CEO of Altered Reality Entertainment LLC, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with MSH Enterprises Corp. on this exciting venture." Connie Perry, Co-Owner and VP of Altered Reality Entertainment LLC, noted, "For our exclusive fanbase, they will receive an email with a unique MSH URL to purchase these products throughout the year."

Under the agreement, MSH will produce and co-brand all high-quality natural cooking and barbecue rubs, sauces, salts, and spices. Additionally, ARE's highly anticipated Rhode Island Comic Con events will provide registered attendees with the opportunity to purchase the hot sauce products ahead of the event's opening. MSH will leverage its high-profile influencers to promote the products and associated events, including engaging cooking demonstrations that showcase the versatility of the hot sauce offerings powered by Worth A Squirt.

MeatSoHorny, Rhode Island Comic Con and Altered Reality Entertainment products will be ready for purchase during the upcoming events starting in two weeks.

  • CONTROPOLIS New Jersey, July 8th - 9th
  • Rhode Island Anime Con, July 29th - 30th
  • Colorado Springs Comic Con, Aug 25th - 27th
  • Terror Con, Marlborough, Massachusetts, September 15th - 17th
  • Rhode Island Comic Con, Nov 3rd - 5th

For more information, please contact:
Robert Gilbert MSH Enterprises Corp. - [email protected]com

SOURCE MeatSoHorny

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.