MeatWorks Introduces the Prime Steak Sampler Gift Box -- Because the Best "Thank You" Is the One You Can Taste

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, companies scramble for a corporate gift that people will actually remember. Another branded tumbler? A fleece vest destined for the bottom of a drawer? A gift basket with crackers no one asked for?

MeatWorks believes people deserve better. Something they'll talk about, cook together, and enjoy.

MeatWorks Prime Steak Sampler Box

That's why today, MeatWorks is launching the Prime Steak Sampler Gift Box, the brand's new signature gifting experience featuring two USDA Prime Filet Mignons and two USDA Prime 16 oz Ribeye steaks — a compact, premium box built for sending gratitude that feels personal.

A Gift That Pays for Itself (Literally)

Corporate gifting isn't about the gift. It's about what it earns.

Companies that use meaningful corporate gifts see measurable returns like higher client retention, more referrals, stronger employee loyalty, and more closed deals.

In fact, research shows that thoughtful gifting can produce 2–5X ROI in long-term revenue, especially when the gift is memorable, shared, and creates conversation.

And nothing creates conversation quite like hand-trimmed Prime steaks showing up at someone's doorstep.

"Steak is the universal 'you matter' gift," said the MeatWorks team. "People don't forget the person who sends them ribeyes. It becomes the thing they talk about at dinner, on Monday morning, and sometimes for weeks. That's the real ROI, connection."

The Gift Box That Fits Every Occasion

The Prime Steak Sampler Gift Box is designed to be just right — not too big, not too small. It's a four-steak lineup that fits:

Client appreciation gifts

Employee recognition

Milestone celebrations

Holiday gifting

"Thank you" gifts

The friend who already has everything

No matter who it's for, it lands as thoughtful, handcrafted, and high-end without being flashy or impersonal.

Gifting That Doesn't Create Work

MeatWorks built its corporate gifting platform to eliminate the pain that normally comes with corporate gifting:

Bulk upload recipient lists

Add personalized messages

Schedule delivery

Ship nationwide

Guaranteed frozen-fresh arrival

It's gifting that feels like a luxury but works like a system.

"Companies don't just want a gift," MeatWorks added. "They want a return. And the return comes from giving something people actually want."

Why This Box?

Two filets. Two ribeyes. Nothing extra. Just the two most crowd-pleasing cuts on the planet, packed by hand and delivered in insulated, eco-friendly packaging. "It's the gift that gets cooked, remembered, and talked about," they shared. "Try getting that out of a mug."

Availability

The Prime Steak Sampler Gift Box is available now:

https://meatworks.com/products/prime-steak-sampler-box

Corporate gifting options:

https://meatworks.com/pages/corporate-gifting

About MeatWorks

MeatWorks is the steakhouse-at-home brand delivering hand-trimmed USDA Prime beef direct to customers across the country. Every cut is shipped with care and designed to create restaurant-quality food right at home, but without the restaurant price. From everyday dinners to gifting moments that matter, MeatWorks helps people show up with exceptional taste.

Press Contact:

Seth Waite

(479) 466-0363

[email protected]

SOURCE Meatworks