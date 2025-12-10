MEATZY Makes Its Debut: Premium Meat, Zero Fuss, and a Side Hustle Built into Every Box

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your grills, skillets, crockpots, and air fryers ready. MEATZY, a next generation subscription service delivering seriously high-quality meat straight to your doorstep, is officially launching. Created by industry veterans who supply proteins to more than 100 luxury resorts and top chefs, MEATZY offers premium beef, chicken, pork, and seafood at predictable prices - and introduces a groundbreaking way for families to earn money simply by sharing the food they love.

We built MEATZY to give people access to chef-grade protein at a stable cost – no supermarket roulette. Post this Alina Pisani, co-founder, and Jorge Arevalo, co-founder.

"Protein prices keep climbing, and families are paying more for meat that's often lower quality than they realize," said the co-founder, Jorge Arevalo. "We built MEATZY to give people access to chef-grade protein at a stable cost – no supermarket roulette, no mystery sourcing, and no paying extra for old meat that's been thawed and re-frozen."

Each MEATZY box ships with 9 -14 pounds of top-tier U.S. beef, chicken, pork, and seafood, with curated boxes priced at $169 and fully custom boxes at $189. No surprises. Every cut comes from reputable American producers, raised without hormones or antibiotics, and blast-frozen at peak freshness to lock in flavor and nutrients.

And the best part. MEATZY isn't just food - it's a financial ecosystem.

Every member receives a personalized referral link. Each time a friend orders, members earn real cash. When that friend's referrals order, members earn again. The process repeats across four tiers, allowing families to build a simple and meaningful income stream.

This is how your weekly meal prep just became a business model.

"Protein shouldn't feel like a luxury item," co-founder, Alena Pisani said. "Families deserve access to clean, high-quality cuts and they deserve a way to earn simply by sharing something they genuinely love. If you love your box and market it for us, you should get paid."

About MEATZY

MEATZY is a subscription-based premium meat service delivering top-tier beef, chicken, pork, and seafood to customers throughout the continental United States. Built by industry veterans with a passion for exceptional sourcing, MEATZY's mission is simple. Make high-quality protein accessible, predictable, and rewarding for families everywhere.

For more information, visit getmeatzy.com.

