Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI) Opens New Location in Derby, KS

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meauxmentum Strategies & Investments (MSI), a leading restaurant development and premier shared services management company, announced the continued expansion of its Chicken Salad Chick portfolio with the upcoming opening of its newest location in Derby, Kansas. Located at 2600 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037, the restaurant will celebrate its Grand Opening on Tuesday, June 30, marking MSI's continued growth in the greater Wichita market.

Chicken Salad Chick, known for its made-from-scratch chicken salad, fresh sides, and signature hospitality, has rapidly grown in popularity across the Southeast and Midwest. The Derby location builds on MSI's successful Wichita debut and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to bringing the brand's unique dining experience to new communities while fulfilling its purpose to spread joy, create opportunities, and enrich lives.

To celebrate the opening, the Derby restaurant will host a series of grand opening promotions designed to engage the community and reward early guests. These include opportunities to win Free Chicken Salad for a Year and exclusive giveaways for early visitors throughout opening week. The event is expected to draw strong local participation, offering residents an opportunity to experience the brand's menu and hospitality firsthand.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, MSI has partnered with the Love, Chloe Foundation as the official nonprofit organization for the Derby opening. The organization supports families facing childhood cancer and will be featured during opening events, including the Friends & Family celebration and grand opening festivities. MSI will present a donation to the organization during the celebration, reinforcing its commitment to giving back and supporting meaningful causes in the communities it serves.

MSI's expansion strategy continues to focus on targeted market growth, combining new restaurant development with strong operational performance and local engagement. The Derby opening further strengthens Chicken Salad Chick's presence in Kansas and supports the brand's continued momentum across MSI's multi-state footprint.

In addition to its in-store offerings, the Derby location will emphasize catering services, community partnerships, and loyalty program engagement, positioning Chicken Salad Chick as a go-to destination for families, workplaces, and social gatherings.

For more information about Chicken Salad Chick in Derby, Kansas, follow the brand on Facebook at facebook.com/chickensaladchickDerbyKS.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Austin Chicks, LLC, Dallas Chicks, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks, LLC, and Indy Chicks, LLC. MSI is committed to its mission, "Be Consistently Best on the Block in everything we do," and has grown to over 135 locations across eight states. Visit Meauxsi.com for more information.

About Chicken Salad Chick:

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

SOURCE Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC