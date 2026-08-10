MSI Climbs to No. 80 on the 2026 Monitor 200 Ranking of the Nation's Largest Restaurant Franchisees

Colleyville, Texas-based operator advances 44 positions in two years, rising from No. 124 in 2024 to No. 96 in 2025 to No. 80 in 2026

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) has been ranked No. 80 on the 2026 Monitor 200, the Restaurant Finance Monitor's annual ranking of the 200 largest restaurant franchisees in the United States. The placement marks the company's third consecutive year of upward movement on the list and a 44-position climb since 2024.

Colleyville, Texas-based operator advances 44 positions in two years, rising from No. 124 in 2024 to No. 96 in 2025 to No. 80 in 2026

MSI ranked No. 124 on the Monitor 200 in 2024, the year the company launched its shared services platform, and No. 96 in 2025. The ranking is compiled annually by the Restaurant Finance Monitor, which ranks franchisee companies by the revenue generated by their franchised restaurants using operator surveys, interviews and a review of public filings.

The company credits the move to a straightforward operating thesis: grow where it already has density, invest in the general managers who run the restaurants and hold every location to a single standard of execution.

MSI serves as the shared services provider for franchisee groups operating Taco Bell, Wingstop and Chicken Salad Chick restaurants. In June, the company surpassed 135 locations across eight states. Earlier this year, Chicken Salad Chick named MSI its 2025 Developer of the Year and Chief Executive Officer Troy Morrison its 2025 Owner of the Year.

"This climb belongs to our teams. Every shift covered, every store opened, and every guest served is in that number," said Troy Morrison, CEO of MSI. "Moving from No. 124 to No. 80 in two years tells us the strategy is working — a shared services platform built to carry real growth, expansion in markets where we already have scale and bench strength, and operators who raise the standard as we grow. That combination is a powerful thing, and our people bring it to life every day."

"Our thanks go to the Restaurant Finance Monitor for the Monitor 200, and for the work the team puts into it each year. The report gives operators like us a clear, honest picture of where we stand in this industry," Morrison said. "We are building a company that earns its place on this list every year rather than one that visits it. Our focus now is disciplined development across all three of our brands, deeper investment in leadership development for our operators, and the consistency our guests expect from us on their worst day as much as their best. We are proud of No. 80 — and even more excited about what this team does next."

MSI operates under the mission "Be Consistently Best on the Block in everything we do." Additional information about the company and its brands is available at meauxsi.com.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI), headquartered in Colleyville, Texas, serves as the shared services provider for franchisee groups including North Texas Bells, LLC; North Texas Wings, LLC; Memphis Wings Operations, LLC; Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC; Austin Chicks, LLC; Dallas Chicks, LLC; Oklahoma Chicks, LLC; and Indy Chicks, LLC. Guided by its mission to "Be Consistently Best on the Block in everything we do," MSI has expanded to more than 136 locations across eight states. For more information, visit meauxsi.com.

About Restaurant Finance Monitor

The Monitor 200 is an annual ranking of the 200 largest restaurant franchisee companies in the United States, published by Franchise Times and researched by its sister publication, the Restaurant Finance Monitor. It ranks operators by revenue generated from their franchised restaurants only — revenue from non-franchised or self-franchised concepts is excluded. Data comes from questionnaires, phone surveys, and, where available, public documents including annual reports, 10-Ks, and franchise disclosure documents. Revenue is estimated for companies that don't respond and calculated pro-forma when an acquisition occurred mid-year.

SOURCE Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC