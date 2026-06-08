Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI) Surpasses 135 Locations Nationwide, Solidifying Leadership in the Industry

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI) proudly announces its expansion to over 135 locations nationwide, marking a pivotal milestone in its ambitious growth journey. This achievement underscores MSI's unwavering commitment to elevating industry standards, delivering exceptional value to stakeholders, and positively impacting communities throughout the United States.

"Reaching this scale is a testament to our team's strategic execution, dedication to operational excellence, and relentless pursuit of market-leading experiences," said Troy Morrison, CEO of MSI. "As we look to the future, we are committed to expanding MSI's footprint and introducing innovative concepts that will continue to set new benchmarks for the industry."

MSI's accelerated growth highlights its dedication to operational excellence, guest-focused innovation, and long-term value creation. Each new location enhances MSI's capacity to deliver unique dining experiences. Moving forward, MSI remains dedicated to sustainable expansion, spreading joy, creating opportunities, and enriching the lives of both its team members and the communities it serves.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) serves as the shared services provider for franchisee groups including North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Austin Chicks, LLC, Dallas Chicks, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks, LLC, and Indy Chicks, LLC. Guided by its mission to "Be Consistently Best on the Block in everything we do," MSI has expanded to over 135 locations across eight states. For more information, visit Meauxsi.com.

SOURCE Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC