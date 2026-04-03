/C O R R E C T I O N -- Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC/

In the news release, Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, Troy Morrison Named Chicken Salad Chick Owner and Developer of the Year, issued 02-Apr-2026 by Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, Troy Morrison Named Chicken Salad Chick Owner and Developer of the Year

ATLANTA, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick has named Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI) and Troy Morrison as its 2025 Owner of the Year and Developer of the Year, respectively, recognizing their leadership, performance, and commitment to the brand's values and growth.

MSI Awarded Owner of the Year and Developer of the Year by Chicken Salad Chick (PRNewsfoto/Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC)

The Owner of the Year award is presented annually to the owner or ownership group that meets and exceeds systemwide standards in key areas, including revenue growth, profitability, brand execution, community involvement, and adoption of products and operational processes. This year's recipient, Troy Morrison, exemplifies what it means to "live the brand."

Morrison has demonstrated dedication to operational excellence and brand stewardship. His restaurants operate with a strong focus on consistency and quality while maintaining the hospitality and community connections that define the Chicken Salad Chick experience. Through hands-on leadership and daily engagement, Morrison serves as a brand ambassador, representing Chicken Salad Chick with integrity, enthusiasm, and pride.

The Developer of the Year award honors an owner or ownership group that demonstrates operational excellence, efficiency, and collaboration in restaurant development. Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI) was selected for its ability to develop and open Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in a timely, cost-effective manner while maintaining high quality standards and seamless site-to-opening execution.

"The Developer of the Year award is one I will always cherish because I am deeply passionate about this side of the restaurant business. I was both surprised and greatly honored to be named Owner of the Year in 2025. These awards are truly earned by the incredible people at Meauxmentum Strategies & Investments, starting with our team members in the restaurants, our restaurant managers, area coaches, and the entire RSC staff. Chicken Salad Chick has a very special culture, one that provides unmatched support to its franchise community. The brand is growing at a rapid pace, and the future is incredibly bright," Morrison said.

"This award is especially meaningful because it reflects more than results — it represents alignment with the Brand's values, standards, and long‑term vision. We take great pride in building a business that not only performs at a high level, but also develops and creates opportunities for our people, strengthens communities, and protects the integrity of the Brand every day," said Peter Allen, chief operating officer.

"It is a true testament to exceptional leadership, vision, and execution for receiving both awards. These awards reflect not only outstanding performance but also a commitment to people, culture, and the community. This recognition highlights what's possible when passion, discipline, and a people-first mindset come together to deliver remarkable results. I am grateful to be part of an amazing company," said Tammy Pettigrew, chief people officer."

"I'm very grateful for the trust from the leadership team and the support from the RSC that allowed MSI to realize this incredible accomplishment. The team has pulled together and performed at a best-in-class standard, and we are very humbled to be recognized for this work and look forward to building this brand over the next decade," said Taylor Morrison, chief information officer.

MSI is honored to have been named 2025 Owner of the Year and Developer of the Year by Chicken Salad Chick, a testament to the strength of our partnership, development model, brand stewardship, and operational discipline. As we look ahead, we are committed to sustainable growth while continuing to spread joy, create opportunities, and enrich the lives of our team and the communities we serve.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Austin Chicks, LLC, Dallas Chicks, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks, LLC, and Indy Chicks, LLC. MSI is committed to its mission statement, "Be Consistently Best on the Block in everything we do." The company has grown to 134 locations across eight states. See Meauxsi.com for additional information.

About Chicken Salad Chick:

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Correction: The press release has been updated to include a quote from MSI's CPO, Tammy Pettigrew.

SOURCE Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC