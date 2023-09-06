Meazure Learning Strengthens Position as Global Leader of Assessment Solutions With Acquisition of Examity

News provided by

Meazure Learning

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The company seeks to set a new standard in delivering secure, flexible, and innovative testing solutions for higher education and professional testing. 

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meazure Learning, a premier provider of full-service test development and delivery solutions for higher education and professional testing, announced today the acquisition of Examity, a leader in online proctoring for academic and credentialing programs. The acquisition allows Meazure Learning to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position as a leading provider of secure, user focused exam administration solutions.

Continue Reading

Meazure Learning and Examity share a common commitment to creating the most innovative testing solutions and providing an exceptional client experience. The combination of the companies' extensive expertise in the higher education and credentialing verticals paired with industry-leading secure proctoring technologies and global operational footprint gives Meazure Learning the opportunity to bring a new level of proctoring scale and flexibility to testing programs around the world. By combining these strengths, the company seeks to set a new standard in exam security and provide a better user experience for its clients and test takers. 

"I am thrilled at the opportunity Meazure Learning's acquisition of Examity will bring to our clients and the broader industry," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Examity clients will now have access to leading test development and psychometric services, exam delivery solutions, and a global network of test centers in addition to the powerful combination of our proctoring technologies."

"The acquisition of Examity goes beyond combining the resources of two companies," said Tim McClinton, CEO of Meazure Learning. "Unifying our two companies can position us to set a new standard for security, scalability, and innovation in the testing industry. In addition to the business opportunities created through this transaction, Meazure Learning and Examity share an inherent culture of excellence that makes us a good fit to move forward together. Our teams have been, and will continue to be, maniacally focused on our clients, providing exceptional service and building long-term relationships founded on integrity and innovation." 

About Meazure Learning   

Meazure Learning provides secure, reliable, and convenient test development, administration, and delivery solutions for academic and professional credentialing programs. The tech-enabled services company combines human expertise with end-to-end software solutions to provide its suite of services and achieve the optimal testing experience. With remote, test center, hybrid, and event-based delivery capabilities, it adapts to the unique needs of each exam program and test-taker. Meazure Learning empowers its clients, test-takers, and industry leaders through its mission to move people forward in their educational, professional, and personal lives. To learn more, visit Meazure Learning at meazurelearning.com

About Examity  

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding ten years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring and learning validation solution. For more information, visit examity.com

SOURCE Meazure Learning

Also from this source

FP Canada™ Chooses Meazure Learning to Continue Administration and Delivery of Its Certification Exams

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.