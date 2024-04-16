MeBeBot Drives Digital Employee Experience Excellence in Q1 2024

Expands Compliance AI Platform, Strengthens Leadership, and Earns G2 Recognition

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeBeBot™, the leading provider of AI-powered employee experience (EX) solutions, today announced significant milestones achieved during the first quarter of 2024. These accomplishments underscore the company's commitment to transforming the way organizations support, engage, and communicate with their employees.

"We're thrilled to share the progress we've made in the first quarter of 2024," said Beth White, founder and CEO of MeBeBot. "From introducing groundbreaking product innovations to expanding our leadership team and achieving industry recognition, we've taken significant strides in our mission to enhance workplace productivity and employee satisfaction."

Introducing MeBeBot's Generative AI "Wizard" Functionality

The latest product innovation is the introduction of the "AI Wizard" functionality within the Digital Employee Experience (DEX) AI Platform. This solution leverages a secure Generative AI instance to scan entire documents, such as employee handbooks, benefits summaries, policy documents, and IT FAQs. By applying MeBeBot's domain and customer-specific data models to DEX's curated knowledge base of commonly asked questions, answers are instantly provided. Content owners are alerted to approve (or edit) answers, with a "human in the loop" Verified AI approach to make sure information delivered is accurate and compliant to reflect the company's business practices and policies. This unique hybrid AI solution revolutionizes knowledge management by providing unparalleled compliance and efficiency.

"MeBeBot has been building towards this moment since its inception," said George LaRocque, Founder and Chief Analyst at WorkTech. "The seamless integration of questions, answers, and guardrails, combined with the power of Generative AI, is truly remarkable. It's one of the most interesting and useful applications of AI for core HR that I've seen in the industry. "

Augmenting Leadership Team with HR and HR Technology Experts

MeBeBot strengthened its leadership by welcoming two distinguished professionals to guide product direction and ensure customer success. Mindy Honcoop joins the company as Vice President of Customer Strategy and Operations. She brings over two decades of HR expertise spanning frontline execution to strategic leadership with employers including Microsoft, Expedia, Blackbaud, and Spiceworks. Her mission is to drive organizational excellence through -agile and human-centered design methodologies, aligning seamlessly with MeBeBot's vision to drive operational efficiencies and power workplace productivity.

Furthermore, Lydia Wu steps into the position of Vice President of Product, drawing upon her extensive thirteen-year tenure in leadership roles within digital workforce transformation at Accenture and Deloitte, as well as her background as an HR executive at Panasonic spanning various business divisions. Her profound knowledge of Artificial Intelligence, People Analytics, and HR Technology Systems positions her as a catalyst for enabling change and innovation. At MeBeBot, Lydia will lead the charge in crafting the company's DEX AI platform, prioritizing a human-centric solution for workforce activities orchestration, engagement, communication, and analytics.

"We are excited to welcome Mindy Honcoop and Lydia Wu to our team," said Beth White. "Their exceptional HR acumen and hands-on approach to people operations will guide our product strategy towards addressing business challenges and delivering impactful solutions for our valued customers."

Inaugural Debut on G2 Grid for Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Inclusion in the G2 Grid for Intelligent Virtual Assistants acknowledges MeBeBot's exceptional expertise in AI and automation in a broad category for all business-to-consumer and business-to-business solutions. Its placement as a niche solution demonstrates MeBeBot's unique value proposition — designed and developed specifically for HR, to elevate the employee experience and streamline people operations.

"Communicating with employees consistently and providing them with 24×7 self-service access to answers for over 80% of their questions, empowers employees to remain engaged and productive," said Sydney Gamble, People Operations Partner for CrowdStreet, a MeBeBot customer.

"We extend a big thank you to our customers for their unwavering support and partnership as MeBeBot continues to pioneer innovations in the realm of intelligent virtual assistants for employee support, engagement, and communications," says Mindy Hincoop, VP of Customer Strategy & Operations.

About MeBeBot™, Inc.

MeBeBot is a software-as-a-service provider of digital employee experience (DEX) solutions, dedicated to enhancing workplace productivity for remote and hybrid teams. Seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Teams, Slack, SMS/Text messaging and web portals. MeBeBot's Intelligent Virtual Assistant offers immediate access to accurate and compliant responses to common queries, boasting an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 93%. Its DEX platform also includes real-time dashboards, push messaging, and custom pulse surveys, empowering employees to provide swift feedback on critical matters.

Acknowledged as a "Top Intelligent Virtual Assistant in 2024" by G2, "Top HR Chatbot for 2023" by Select Software Reviews and recognized as a "2022 Brilliant Bot by Slack App Directory". Over 23,000 users (about the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden) spanning 50+ countries use MeBeBot to make work more meaningful. MeBeBot is a productivity asset to numerous remote and hybrid workplaces, including IGT, e2open, Epicor, and Crowdstreet. And proud to be a certified women's business enterprise by WBENC.

