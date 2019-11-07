MEBO Group exhibits new products on CIIE again to promote the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicines (TCMS)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai, China, from November 5 to November 10, 2019. MEBO International, the US company of MEBO Group, attended the Expo again as a typical representative of regenerative medical technology.

The new product exhibited this year is another major product in renewable life sciences called Glymate (TM) launched in the U.S. in June 2019, according to MEBO Group officials. Data shows Glymate (TM) is developed by clinical and scientific research teams led by MEBO founder, Xu Rongxiang, through years of efforts and has been used for small-scale clinical trial for five years. It has played a significant role in the adjuvant treatment of various types of diabetes, prevention of diabetes and weight control. The GI REGENERATE gastrointestinal capsule, a health care product popular in the United States and on Amazon, has also been exhibited on the Expo.

MEBO Group also exhibits some typical Chinese patent drugs to be introduced to the world. The person in charge suggests that MEBO International, based on ancient TCM prescriptions, delicately selects raw materials around the world such as regions in China, South Korea and the United States. It produces TCMs with MEBO's unique process and patent in American GMP factory, promotes TCMs -- treasure of the world, around the world, facilitating the internationalization of TCMs.

SOURCE MEBO Group