MEC Communications Upgrades to Sitetracker to Advance 5G Site Acquisitions

Software will digitize processes, increasing scale and productivity of roll-out of rooftop sites throughout Germany

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, was selected by MEC Communications to help drive its thriving 5G site acquisition services. Part of the MEC Group , MEC Communications manages mobile network expansions throughout Germany and Europe on behalf of network operators and digital infrastructure owners. With Sitetracker, MEC adds the industry-leading project, site, and asset management platform to their digital environment, further enhancing their capability to source, acquire and manage critical space across existing telecommunications sites and in greenfield spaces for essential telecommunications infrastructure placement.

Sitetracker will enable MEC to navigate the complex challenges of acquiring sites rapidly and efficiently across urban and rural areas. In addition to streamlining MEC's workflow for rooftop installations, Sitetracker will also deliver greater visibility across MEC's site and asset portfolio and build tighter collaboration between its mobile network customers, private property owners, third-party contractors, and in-house strategic teams.

"The digitalization of every aspect of the acquisition process has driven our growth and reputation amongst our customers. With Sitetracker we will have a platform to keep up with the pace and demand of our customers and further strengthen our data driven digital strategy," said Axel Ehrich, CEO of MEC Communications. "Sitetracker's expertise in asset management and deployment operations is invaluable to our clients, and our success as a business."

MEC's challenge is particularly complex because site acquisition is a challenging, multi-part step whether you are upgrading an existing site or acquiring a greenfield property due to the scarcity of space and number of stakeholders that need to be managed. MEC Group utilized their digital transformation expertise to create a data driven acquisition process for telecommunication. Based on GIS data MEC identifies and operationalizes sites, which perfectly complements the capabilities within Sitetracker's GIS Link platform. Aligning geospatial data with active projects like MEC is pursuing is an unparalleled efficiency driver.

MEC will also take advantage of Sitetracker's additional key benefits, which include:

Consolidation of data, providing a single source of truth, comprehensive view of projects, sites, and assets

Improved resource allocation and continuous communication between stakeholders: customers, land and property owners, contractors, and vendors.

Standardized processes, improving consistency and enabling increased productivity.

A future-proofed platform that allows for continued scale and enhancements as the business grows

"MEC is an innovator because it is finding creative ways to utilize digitization as a way to maximize existing resources as they scale their volume of sites to increase 5G capabilities across Germany," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "It's understandable why some of the world's largest mobile network providers work with and rely on MEC. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this important work and create a more connected region."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets. By giving digital infrastructure, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

About MEC

MEC is a renowned holding company, at it´s core is an innovative and solution oriented Consulting firm with comprehensive digitalization-/IT competence and knowledgeable industry know-how in automotive, telecommunications and energy. Another focus is the acquisition and management of the right digital infrastructure locations to meet the increasing demand and requirements of wireless network providers.

The MEC Group together with its subsidiaries, accompanies Customer projects from conception, through planning to the sustainable implementation of project goals, thereby ensuring their companies success.

