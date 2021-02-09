MEC Investments over $18 B Projected over Next Five Years According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) investments over $18 B in Servers and Packet Core User Plane Functions are projected over the next five years. 5G service providers (SPs) need to be cultivating the emerging enterprise market.

"The five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for MEC is expected to be 141 percent," stated David Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "In 2020, we saw the first 5G Standalone network deployed with Public MEC and Private MEC at China Mobile. We expected more in 2020, but we are projecting a pick up in 2021 and 2022, albeit, at a slower pace than what we thought in our previous forecast."

"The enterprise market opportunity for low-latency networks will greatly accelerate in the later years of the forecast. 5G SPs need to be cultivating the emerging opportunity or miss out on growing their revenues beyond mobile broadband," commented Bolan. "Public Cloud SPs are expected to play a role in some fashion, and the extent of that role is dependent on the Public Cloud SPs meeting certain challenges," added Bolan.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Multi-Access Edge Computing Advanced Research Report offers a complete overview of the market opportunity for the Infrastructure Edge to reduce latency. MEC is a new networking technology designed to capitalize on the opportunity. The market is segmented by Public MEC and Private MEC, and offers a worldwide view of the total available market in revenue and units.

The MEC Report includes Definition and Scope, Market Drivers, Use Cases, System Architecture, Vendor Ecosystem, US MEC System Deployment Model, and a 5-year MEC Revenues and Shipments Forecast for Servers and the packet core User Plane Functions.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

