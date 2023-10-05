Mecademic Accelerates Micro-Automation with its New MicroDASH SCARA Series

Mecademic Industrial Robotics

MONTREAL, QC, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mecademic, specialists in robots for micro-automation, announces the formal launch of its new product line, the MicroDASH series, with the first shipments of its MCS500 SCARA. This innovative 4-axis robot offers unmatched space efficiency, precision, and integration flexibility to accelerate the automation of small component design, inspection, and assembly applications.

Mecademic's Newest Line of Micro-SCARA, The MicroDASH series. (CNW Group/Mecademic Industrial Robotics)
This formal launch follows the successful Early Access Program, resulting in robot design advancements and pre-orders from customers and partners across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The innovative design of the MicroDASH MCS500 offers the most miniature SCARA robot in its class. Even with an embedded controller, the MCS500 is still 30% smaller than related products. The MCS500 provides the same 0.005 mm repeatability as the Meca500 6-axis robot, offering the highest precision on the market. At just 4.3 kg, the MCS500 can also be mounted upside-down, providing integration flexibility.

"We tested the MicroDASH MCS500 extensively and immediately saw an opportunity for this robot within our micro-manipulation, pick and place, and assembly applications. We feel this robot stands apart with its compact design, reliability, and ease of integration, especially for applications that require speed and precision. It is another great product from Mecademic," - Rob Seymour, Founder & CEO, Seymour Advanced Technologies.

Crafted with robust precision-machined aluminum housing, battery-less encoders, and high-efficiency motors, this arm ensures enduring quality and flexible integration.

Join our Webinar on November 17: Discover the future of precision automation with the MicroDASH Series featuring the MCS500 SCARA. Register Here

About Mecademic:

Mecademic is an award-winning provider of precision automation solutions dedicated to revolutionizing industries through innovative technology and expertise. Our products and services empower companies to achieve new levels of efficiency, quality, and profitability in the era of Industry 4.0. The introduction of the MicroDASH Series with the MCS500 4-axis robot arm signifies another leap toward redefining the boundaries of micro-automation.

Mecademic beschleunigt die Mikroautomatisierung mit seiner neuen Serie MicroDASH SCARA

Mecademic acelera la microautomatización con su nueva serie MicroDASH SCARA

