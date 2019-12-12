Mecanica Announces Addition to Forensic Scientific Team Expanding Motorcycle Accident Reconstruction Services

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation (Mecanica), a scientific and engineering services consulting firm, has recently announced the addition of Dr. Andre Doria as its Senior Forensic Scientist and Motorcycle Accident Reconstruction Expert. Dr. Doria, an ACTAR-accredited accident reconstructionist, joins Mecanica's team of scientists, focused on expanding its motorcycle accident reconstruction division. This division focuses on a wide range of motorized vehicles, including scooters that have grown in popularity and use.

Dr. Doria graduated from the University of California, San Diego with a Bachelor's in Physics and obtained a Ph.D. in Ocean Physics. Professionally, he has analyzed over 500 cases in the field of accident reconstruction and is a director elect on the board of the California Association of Accident Reconstruction Specialists.

Dr. Doria is an experienced motorcycle enthusiast, with over 150,000 street riding miles spanning North America, Central America, and Europe. He holds a certified membership with the Iron Butt Association for long-distance, endurance riding and has completed a variety of motorcycling and skills course work on the street, track, and dirt. His motorcycle experience and accident reconstruction background create a unique understanding of motorcycle capabilities, handling, dynamics, power-control systems, and rider-machine interaction.

Dr. Doria's engineering responsibilities include rapid responses and physical inspections of scenes, bicycles, motorcycles, passenger vehicles, light-duty vehicles, heavy vehicles/buses, and off-road vehicles. Dr. Doria provides detailed analysis of collisions using specialized photogrammetric and video analysis tools to quantitatively interrogate short-lived evidence captured on digital media. He is proficient in 3D laser scanning, vehicle collision simulations, and extracting crucial physical evidence from UAV-based (drone) photo-surveyed accident scenes. He also is skilled in accessing and interpreting event data recorder (EDR) data from bicycle computers, motorcycles, passenger/light-duty vehicles, heavy vehicle systems, and holds certifications as a Bosch Crash Data Retrieval (CDR) data technician and data analyst.

Dr. Doria joins Mr. John Grindey, in expanding the division focused on Motorcycle Accident Reconstruction. Mr. Grindey is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation. Mr. Grindey, also an Accident Reconstruction Expert with over 31 years of experience in the field of accident reconstruction, served as both a full-time team member of the Southern Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) and acting team leader for 10 years, including seven years and over 450,000 miles of riding experience as a Motor Officer with the California Highway Patrol.

Mecanica's Motorcycle Accident Reconstruction Services provide an additional range of services for attorneys, insurance professionals, manufacturers, and research concerns. Mecanica also provides its services for legislative policy formulation.

Mecanica has grown since its inception in 2014 from a staff of three to twenty-two employees. With its headquarters in Oxnard, CA, Mecanica has offices in Elk Grove, CA, San Diego, CA, as well as its subsidiary, Mecánica Científicos de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. with operations in Mexico City, Mexico. Mecanica has also expanded its client base to include public and private entities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

