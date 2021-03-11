Mecanica Hires David Daren, P.Eng

OXNARD, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecanica Scientific Services, an engineering and scientific analysis firm, proudly announces the most recent hire of David Daren, P.Eng., as a senior crash accident reconstruction engineer joining the team at its headquarters in Oxnard, CA.

Over the last 33 years, Mr. Daren has been involved in the investigation, analysis and engineering reconstruction of over 2,000 automobile, auto-pedestrian, truck, bicycle and motorcycle collisions. As an expert, he specializes in crash reconstruction, vehicle dynamics, and Event Data Recorder (EDR) analysis. He has provided expert testimony in California Superior Court, British Columbia Supreme Court and Alberta's Provincial Court and Court of Queen's Bench. Mr. Daren earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta in 1987 and completed numerous graduate level engineering courses in dynamics of structures, fracture mechanics, and close-range photogrammetry.

"We are delighted to have Mr. David Daren join our team at Mecanica. He brings a caliber of expertise and enthusiasm that will augment the professionalism and services we provide the clients and communities we serve" states John Steiner, Chief Scientific Officer of Mecanica. "David Daren also brings an international component with his background in Canada that adds to the expertise Mecanica has cultivated in serving its clients throughout North America."

With its headquarters in Oxnard, CA and offices in San Diego, CA, Sacramento County, CA, as well as its subsidiary, Mecánica Científicos de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. with operations in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, Mecanica has grown since its inception in 2014 from a staff of three to twenty-two employees. Mecanica has expanded its client base to include public and private entities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For more information, please contact Kathy Curry, Director of Administration (805) 728-1642 or [email protected]

