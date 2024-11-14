Mecanica Joins Geotab Marketplace to Offer Forensically Neutral Data Preservation and Analysis

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation (Mecanica), a leading provider of crash reconstruction and engineering services, has joined the Geotab Marketplace as an authorized partner. Through this partnership, Mecanica offers Geotab customers forensically neutral data preservation, reporting, analysis, and expert witness services.

"We are excited to partner with Geotab to provide our expertise to their customers," said John Steiner, CEO and Co-fFounder ofat Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation. "Our services will help Geotab customers ensure that their data is preserved in a forensically sound manner and can be used to support their legal and insurance claims."

Mecanica's services include:

Data preservation. Mecanica can preserve data from Geotab's GO devices in a forensically neutral manner;

Reporting. Mecanica can provide detailed reports on the data that has been preserved;

Analysis. Mecanica can analyze the data to identify trends and patterns; and

Expert witness services. Mecanica can provide expert witness testimony in legal cases involving Geotab data.

"The Geotab Marketplace is built with one main purpose: to put our customers' needs first. By adding Mecanica Scientific Services, we're empowering organizations focused on safety with a robust solution that makes it easier to safeguard drivers," said Ché Claire, Vice President, Product Safety at Geotab. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering practical, high-impact solutions that help our customers win every day."

With its headquarters in Oxnard, CA and offices in Elk Grove, CA, San Diego, CA, McMinville, OR, as well as its subsidiary, Mecánica Científicos de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. with operations in Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico, Mecanica has grown since its inception in 2014 from a staff of three to twenty-seven employees. Mecanica has expanded its client base to include public and private entities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Contact: Josh Coda

Phone: 805.728.1642

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mecanica Scientific