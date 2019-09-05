Mecanica Wins Training Contract With SAE International

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation (Mecanica), a scientific and engineering services consulting firm, entered into an agreement with SAE International (SAE) to host SAE's professional development courses for engineers and technicians at MecanicaTech, Mecanica's training center, located in Oxnard, California. The first series of courses are scheduled to start in September 2019.

MecanicaTech, established in 2018, provides training to Mecanica clients and industry personnel. MecanicaTech offers professional continuing education in a multitude of numerous engineering disciplines. The training center also addresses technical topics, which include electronics assembly and rework, on-highway and off-highway vehicle systems, as well as the aerospace industry.

"This is a proud moment for Mecanica," states John Steiner, Mecanica's CEO/Chief Science Officer. "By providing this level of training, MecanicaTech can become a leader in professional development and training for our industry."

SAE is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, SAE connects and educates mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. SAE acts on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. SAE strives for a better world through the work of its philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs award-winning programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. www.sae.org .

MecanicaTech is a teaching space with high technology ingrained into the classroom design. MecanicaTech supports a hands-on learning by integrating lab elements, such as the ability to bring vehicles, including Class 8 truck-tractors, vehicle systems and aerospace power plant system designs to the classroom.

With its headquarters in Oxnard, CA and an office in Carlsbad, CA as well as its subsidiary, Mecánica Científicos de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. with operations in Mexico City, Mexico, Mecanica has grown since its inception in 2014 from a staff of three to twenty-two employees. Mecanica has expanded its client base to include public and private entities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. https://www.mecanicacorp.com/

For more information about the MecanicaTech training center, please call +1(805)728-1642 or email at info@mecanicacorp.com .

Contact: Ms. Kathy Curry

Phone: 805.728.1642

Email: 221140@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mecanica Scientific Services