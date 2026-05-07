Fashion, ritual, identity, fandom, and the human stories shaping modern sports culture.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MECENAS, the cultural media accelerator behind some of the country's most culturally specific owned media properties, today announces the launch of Sideline Sports, a new owned-and-operated vertical dedicated to the culture powering modern sports.

Sideline Sports was built on a simple conviction: some of the most compelling stories in sports happen beyond the scoreboard.

MECENAS LAUNCHES SIDELINE SPORTS: A New Media Vertical for the Culture Surrounding the Game

Modern sports fandom has transformed. The game remains the anchor, but the world surrounding it has become its own ecosystem, with its own fashion, rituals, culinary traditions, musical identities, and shared traditions. Athletes shape culture far beyond the arena. Fans do not just watch anymore; they study, they dress, they eat, they carry the rituals home. Sideline Sports covers that world.

At launch, the platform features its flagship series Nine Innings In, a vodcast hosted by Vincent Samperio, with the first episode featuring well-known MLB influencer and creator Dan Sarmiento, with episode 2 dropping today with former MLB player Xavier Scruggs.

"Sports generates more culture than almost any other force in modern life, and media has mostly covered the scoreboard," said Sarah North, Chief Content Officer at MECENAS. "The fan who studies what the athlete eats, who watches what they wear, who carries the ritual home, that fan hasn't had a real editorial home. Sideline Sports is built for them. It's the next expression of what MECENAS does: find the cultural conversation that matters and build the right place for it."

It will explore everything that surrounds the game: the barber who has shaped the same player's fade for a decade; the pre-competition meal that became a superstition; the watch worn into a post-game press conference; the tattoo marking the career-defining moment; the fandom rituals passed between generations; the designers, chefs, trainers, and artists who orbit athletes and shape how the sports world sees itself.

Sideline Sports is the newest addition to MECENAS' growing portfolio of owned media properties, which includes COCINA, the gold standard in Latin food and lifestyle media co-founded by Aarón Sánchez, alongside STARPICKS and an expanding suite of properties across gaming, esports, and audio.

Each MECENAS property is built around the same idea: find the cultural conversation that deserves a serious editorial home, build something premium for that audience, and create the conditions for brands to show up with genuine credibility. Sports culture is the next chapter in that portfolio, and one of the most culturally influential yet editorially underserved spaces in media today.

Sideline Sports launches on May 7, 2026. For more information, visit https://sports-sideline.com/ and follow Sideline Sports on Instagram @gosideline.

About MECENAS

MECENAS is a Cultural Media Accelerator. We build owned-and-operated media ecosystems at the intersection of culture, community, and commercial relevance, platforms built around communities and conversations that audiences recognize as genuinely their own. Our portfolio includes COCINA, the definitive Latin food and lifestyle media brand co-founded by Aarón Sánchez; STARPICKS; Sideline Sports; and a growing slate of verticals spanning gaming, esports, and audio. With an owned network reaching over 75 million devices and distribution partnerships across major platforms, MECENAS is one of the largest independent cultural media companies in the country.

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SOURCE MECENAS