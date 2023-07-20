Mech-Mind Reaches MTBF Mark of 40,000+ Hours

MUNICH, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mech-Mind, a leading company in 3D vision and robot intelligence, is delighted to announce that its cutting-edge flagship 3D cameras have achieved an impressive Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) rating of 40,000+ hours. This outstanding accomplishment was independently verified and certified by SGS-CSTC, a renowned certification company recognized for its rigorous and trusted standards. 

The MTBF testing results have proven that Mech-Mind's industrial 3D cameras are among the most reliable on the market, as it is a key indicator of industrial product performance and reliability, with higher scores being more desirable.

The certification was granted following temperature testing conducted by SGS-CSTC at the Mech-Mind facility. During the testing process, the Mech-Eye industrial 3D cameras were tested under conditions of elevated ambient temperature. Each camera was thoroughly tested for more than 40,000 hours, equivalent to more than 4 years, and all performed flawlessly without any interruptions.

"We are delighted to share this milestone news with our customers," said Cloris Xu, Mech-Mind's Vice President of Marketing. "This achievement not only confirms our commitment to provide top quality industrial 3D camera products but also assures our customers that they are investing in durable, high-performance technology."

Mech-Eye industrial 3D cameras are more than just reliable and durable - they feature a rugged IP65-rated aluminum alloy housing, as well as CE, FCC, VCCI, KC, UKCA, ISED, and NRTL certifications. This means the cameras are reliable in harsh environments, from dust and high temperatures to vibrations and electromagnetic interference.

In addition, Mech-Mind's factory maintains a stringent standard throughout the manufacturing process. The cameras have received certification from three prominent ISO accreditations, namely the ISO9001 Quality Management System, the ISO14001 Environmental Management System, and the ISO45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

With these features combined with the impressive MTBF rating of 40,000+ hours, Mech-Mind's industrial 3D cameras are ideal choices for challenging projects. Already trusted in over 3000 applications worldwide, our industrial 3D cameras serve various industries, including automotive OEMs, auto parts factories, and construction machinery factories.

In addition to the existing product portfolio, Mech-Mind will continuously work on additional innovative 3D vision cameras and advanced technologies to provide higher value for partners and system integrators. 

