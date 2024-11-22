Mechanical Connectors Market to Grow by USD 4.77 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Demand in Automotive Industry, AI Transforming the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global mechanical connectors market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.77 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mechanical connectors in automotive industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards product launches. However, fluctuating raw material prices of mechanical connectors poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Axis Electrical Components India Pvt. Ltd., Birkett Electric Ltd., Componect AG, Conex Metals, Connector Subsea Solutions, Conway, Electrofocus Electricals, HellermannTyton GmbH, Hirpara Metal Industries, Hubbell Inc., Nexans SA, NILED, NSI Industries LLC, Panduit Corp., Prysmian Spa, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., STATS Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tempo Communications Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Connectors Market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Mechanical Connectors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for fixed broadband connections with higher bandwidth. Fiber optic connectors and coaxial cables are popular choices for high-speed data transfer in various sectors. Internal cables & connectors are essential for electronic systems integration in industries like Telecom, Defense, and Oil & Gas. External cables & connectors are crucial for power and signal transmission in Infrastructure Development and Data Centre Investments. Miniature connectors find applications in consumer electronics, automotive sector, and automation technology. Factors like urbanization, raw material prices, and governmental policies impact the market. Fiber optic connectors, copper, and high-speed connectors are key products driving the market. Emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and autonomous vehicles also provide opportunities. Industries like Aerospace and Defense, Energy & Power, and Submarine Communication are significant consumers.

The Mechanical Connectors Market is witnessing significant growth as key players are strategically expanding their product portfolios through new product launches. In February 2022, Nexans introduced a new mechanical power connector to their GPH cable connectors and cable lugs range for medium-voltage cables. Likewise, HellermannTyton launched cast resin cable joints in May 2022, featuring a cable connector and constant force springs with straight ends for effortless installation. These new offerings enable companies to cater to diverse end-user requirements and boost their market presence. International and local players dominate the market, with new product launches being a popular growth strategy.

Market Challenges

The Mechanical Connectors Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for fixed broadband connections with higher bandwidth. Fiber optic connectors and coaxial cables are popular choices for high-speed data transfer in various sectors. These include Telecom, Military & Defense, Commercial, Civil, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Submarine Communication, Digital Data Storage, Automotive Sector, Electric Vehicles, Infrastructure Development, Data Centre Investments, and more. Challenges in this market include raw material prices, signal transmission, and power transmission in various applications such as electronic systems, electrical systems, urbanization, consumer electronics, automation technology, autonomous vehicles, and more. Additionally, the telecom sector's shift towards 5G technology and IoT technology requires miniature connectors, PCB connectors, and high-speed connectors. Industrialization, governmental policies, and aerospace and defense also impact the market. Copper's electrical conductivity continues to drive demand for mechanical connectors in various industries. The market's future looks promising with the ongoing infrastructure development, urbanization, and advancements in technology.

The cost of raw materials significantly influences the pricing of mechanical connectors. Key materials used in their manufacturing include aluminum, copper, and brass. Fluctuations in demand from industries utilizing these materials can impact their prices negatively. Additionally, international political scenarios can cause imbalances in the supply and demand of these raw materials, leading to price fluctuations. For instance, in March 2022 , aluminum contracts reached record highs of USD3,820 /t. Producers must closely monitor these trends to maintain competitive pricing.

Segment Overview

This mechanical connectors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Aluminum

1.2 Copper

1.3 Brass

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Aerospace and defense

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Aluminum- Aluminum connectors are cylindrical components used for terminating electrical wires in machines and electrical equipment, particularly in applications where vibration is a concern. These connectors are commonly found in military, automotive, industrial, and medical equipment. Military-grade aluminum connectors have metal outer shells for sealing. Commercial-grade aluminum connectors are also widely used in industries and automotive applications. TE Connectivity Ltd. And 3M are notable vendors offering aluminum connectors like the AMPLIMITE Ultra-Lite D-Subminiature connector and the metal D-SUB aluminum lightweight connector, respectively. The increasing demand for lightweight miniature connectors is driving market growth, making aluminum connectors a significant segment in the overall market.

Research Analysis

The Mechanical Connectors Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for Fixed Broadband Connections with higher bandwidth. Fiber Optic Connectors and Coaxial Cables are the primary types of mechanical connectors, finding extensive applications in various industries. Internal Cables & Connectors and External Cables & Connectors are essential components in numerous systems, including those used in Military & Defense, Commercial, Civil, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Electronic systems, and Electrical systems. Signal transmission and power transmission are the major applications for mechanical connectors. Urbanization, Consumer electronics, Automation technology, Automotive segment, Advanced safety features, Autonomous vehicles, and the Telecom sector are some key areas driving the market's growth. The market is also influenced by raw material prices and technological advancements such as 5G technology and IoT technology.

Market Research Overview

The Mechanical Connectors Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for Fixed Broadband Connections with higher bandwidth. Fiber Optic Connectors and Coaxial Cables are the primary types of mechanical connectors, with the former gaining popularity in telecommunications, data centers, and infrastructure development due to their superior signal transmission capabilities. Internal Cables & Connectors and External Cables & Connectors are essential components in various industries, including Military & Defense, Commercial, Civil, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Submarine Communication, Digital Data Storage, Automotive Sector, Electric Vehicles, and Infrastructure Development. The market is also driven by the growing demand for High-Speed Data Transfer, Urbanization, Consumer electronics, Automation technology, Autonomous vehicles, Telecom sector, 5G technology, IoT technology, Miniature connectors, PCB connectors, and Quick connectors. Raw material prices, Electronic systems integration, Copper's electrical conductivity, Industrialization, Governmental policies, High-speed connectors, and applications in Aerospace and defense are other factors influencing the market's growth.

