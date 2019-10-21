Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey Advocates for Members in Suit Against the State of New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2019, the Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey (MCANJ) and MMC Contractors filed a civil action in United States District Court against the State of New Jersey and the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs challenging statutory language in the New Jersey State Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Contracting License Law, requiring a one percent ownership of some HVAC-R companies to conduct business in New Jersey. Under the Statute, which went into effect on October 2018, an individual or entity cannot operate as an HVAC-R contractor in New Jersey unless the license holder owns a minimum of one percent of the company. This approach adversely and unfairly impacts individual MCANJ member companies while not affecting others.

MCANJ and MMC Contractors are represented by James K. Estabrook of Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper located in Westfield, NJ.

Statement from MCANJ Executive Director Martin Drobny:

The Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey firmly believes that this statute, as currently written, adversely impacts many members of the Association and will fight vigorously to defend these companies' rights to operate their business on a level playing field. Although all MCANJ members are qualified to perform HVAC-R work within the State, many are adversely impacted under this law, impacting their businesses and their livelihood. We have an obligation to protect their interests and ensure they can continue to serve the people of New Jersey.

