Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market size in North America to grow by USD 23.37 billion from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AECOM, Arup Group Ltd. and Balfour Beatty Plc, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) services market in North America is estimated to grow by USD 23.37 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.73%. The mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) services market in North America is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) services market in North America are AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Carrier Global Corp., CBRE Group Inc., Comfort Systems USA Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., Encore Electric, Faith Technologies Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harris Co., HOCHTIEF AG, IES Holdings Inc., Johnson and Pace Inc., LIMBACHHOLDINGS INC., Siemens AG, TDIndustries Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Veolia Environnement SA, and WSP Global Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market in North America 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market in North America 2024-2028

Company Offering:

  • AECOM - The company offers mechanical electrical and plumbing services such as advanced modeling, lighting, and fire protection.
  • Arup Group Ltd. - The company offers mechanical electrical and plumbing services such as ventilation, heating, and cooling structural engineering services.
  • Balfour Beatty Plc - The company offers mechanical electrical and plumbing services such as pipe fabrication and installation, HVAC, and piling and foundations.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!
  • Impactful driver- Rise in adoption of outsourcing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services
    The rising renewable energy integration drives market growth. Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are emphasized. Furthermore, these systems in modern buildings often include hybrid systems that combine traditional energy sources with renewable sources.
  • Key Trend - Rising construction activities in both residential and non-residential sectors will result in an increased demand for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services in North America. This is a growing trend that influences the MEP market. Mega-scale infrastructure development projects are expected to start during the forecast period. Advancements in the construction sector will play a vital role in generating increased demand for outsourcing facility management services as building owners will show an inclination toward managing their operational costs and delivering an improved environment to occupants. 
  • Major Challenges - Lack of skilled labor required for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services

 Market Segmentation

  • By Service, the consulting and engineering segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth in the segment can be attributed to factors such as the level of new infrastructure development in the region.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports:
The Malaysia - online on-demand home services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 57.52% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12.10 billion.

The India - mechanical electrical and plumbing services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,280.74 million.

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing (MEP) Services Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.47

Regional analysis

North America

Key countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Glass Curtain Wall Market size to increase by USD 28.81 billion between 2023 to 2028, AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc., Arconic Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

Glass Curtain Wall Market size to increase by USD 28.81 billion between 2023 to 2028, AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc., Arconic Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

The glass curtain wall market size is expected to grow by USD 28.81 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
Portable Kayaks Market size to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina and Aqua Xtreme, and many more - Technavio

Portable Kayaks Market size to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina and Aqua Xtreme, and many more - Technavio

The portable kayaks market is estimated to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.66%. The portable kayaks market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.