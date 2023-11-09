Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market size in North America to grow by USD 23.37 billion from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AECOM, Arup Group Ltd. and Balfour Beatty Plc, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) services market in North America is estimated to grow by USD 23.37 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.73%. The mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) services market in North America is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) services market in North America are AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc, Carrier Global Corp., CBRE Group Inc., Comfort Systems USA Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., Encore Electric, Faith Technologies Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harris Co., HOCHTIEF AG, IES Holdings Inc., Johnson and Pace Inc., LIMBACHHOLDINGS INC., Siemens AG, TDIndustries Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Veolia Environnement SA, and WSP Global Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Services Market in North America 2024-2028

Company Offering:

AECOM - The company offers mechanical electrical and plumbing services such as advanced modeling, lighting, and fire protection.

Arup Group Ltd. - The company offers mechanical electrical and plumbing services such as ventilation, heating, and cooling structural engineering services.

Balfour Beatty Plc - The company offers mechanical electrical and plumbing services such as pipe fabrication and installation, HVAC, and piling and foundations.

The company offers mechanical electrical and plumbing services such as pipe fabrication and installation, HVAC, and piling and foundations. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Impactful driver- Rise in adoption of outsourcing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services

The rising renewable energy integration drives market growth. Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are emphasized. Furthermore, these systems in modern buildings often include hybrid systems that combine traditional energy sources with renewable sources.

Key Trend - Rising construction activities in both residential and non-residential sectors will result in an increased demand for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services in North America. This is a growing trend that influences the MEP market. Mega-scale infrastructure development projects are expected to start during the forecast period. Advancements in the construction sector will play a vital role in generating increased demand for outsourcing facility management services as building owners will show an inclination toward managing their operational costs and delivering an improved environment to occupants.

- Rising construction activities in both residential and non-residential sectors will result in an increased demand for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services in . This is a growing trend that influences the MEP market. Mega-scale infrastructure development projects are expected to start during the forecast period. Advancements in the construction sector will play a vital role in generating increased demand for outsourcing facility management services as building owners will show an inclination toward managing their operational costs and delivering an improved environment to occupants. Major Challenges - Lack of skilled labor required for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services

Market Segmentation

By Service, the consulting and engineering segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth in the segment can be attributed to factors such as the level of new infrastructure development in the region.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing (MEP) Services Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.47 Regional analysis North America Key countries US, Canada, and Mexico

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

