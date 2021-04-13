Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India to Grow by USD 1.90 Billion during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Major Three Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Participants in India:

Blue Star Ltd.

Blue Star Ltd. operates business through various segments such as Electro-Mechanical Projects and Packaged Air Conditioning Systems, Unitary Products, and Professional Electronics and Industrial Systems. The company offers integrated MEP services such as Design, detailed engineering, manufacturing, procurement, project management, installation, testing, commissioning, liaisoning, approvals and maintenance of large central air conditioning plants, Design and execution of electrical contracting projects, Design and execution of plumbing and fire-fighting systems and Design and execution of low voltage systems.

BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd. offers Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Fighting & HVAC contracting along with its efficient and dedicated engineering workers services several industries with design, supply, erection/installation, up-gradation, and commissioning all Electrical, Plumbing Fire Fighting & HVAC.

INI Infrastructure & Engineering

INI Infrastructure & Engineering offers a wide array of design and engineering services and solutions such as mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and other mechanical electrical and plumbing service.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India is segmented as below:

End-User

Commercial



Government



Residential

Service

Consulting and Engineering



Maintenance and Support



System Integration

The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India is driven by risk minimization through outsourcing. In addition, the growth in the real estate sector is expected to trigger the mechanical electrical, and plumbing services market in India toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

