Mechanical Keyboard Market: 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Sales channel (offline and online) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Opportunities, and Trends - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026

News provided by

Technavio

Mar 23, 2022, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mechanical Keyboard Market value is set to grow by USD 138.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Download latest Mechanical Keyboard Market Report Sample from Technavio Right Here!

Latest market research report titled Mechanical Keyboard Market by Sales Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Mechanical Keyboard Market by Sales Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Mechanical Keyboard Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for mechanical keyboards in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.

The presence of a number of hardware manufacturers and the availability of low-cost products will facilitate the mechanical keyboard market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Growth in the E-commerce Industry to Boost the Market

Factors such as easy availability and low-cost products are making online shopping more convenient, which is increasing the adoption of mechanical keyboards. Some of the popular e-commerce platforms are Amazon.com, ALIBABA GROUP, and eBay, which offer discounts and provide detailed descriptions of product features on their online portals to gain customers' trust. The rising penetration of the Internet and smartphones, the increasing customers' trust in online retailing, and the availability of easy payment and refund options have played a significant role in spurring the growth of the global e-commerce market. Such factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Availability of Counterfeit Products to Hamper the Market Growth

Price-sensitive end-users in countries such as India are attracted to these products, which will make market penetration difficult for the key vendors. Moreover, counterfeits are copies of genuine products, hence potential buyers are unable to differentiate between them. The growing popularity and easy availability of counterfeit mechanical keyboards are likely to start price wars in the market. Market vendors like HP are increasingly using security labels to reduce the risk of counterfeit products. However, the easy availability of these products through all distribution channels across many countries, makes it difficult to control the sales of counterfeit products, which is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Some of the Major Mechanical Keyboard Companies:

  • Corsair Gaming Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • HP Inc.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Logitech International SA
  • Metadot Corp.
  • Rapoo Europe BV
  • Razer Inc.
  • SteelSeries ApS
  • Xiaomi Corp.

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more insights on vendors with product offerings & news

Mechanical Keyboard Market Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The mechanical keyboard market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Related Reports:

Keyboard Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The keyboard market size has the potential to grow by USD 260.70 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The rugged handheld devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.22 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Mechanical Keyboard Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 138.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.34

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Metadot Corp., Rapoo Europe BV, Razer Inc., SteelSeries ApS, and Xiaomi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                        

              1.1 Market Overview

                             Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                             Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                             Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                             Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                             Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                             Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                             Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                          

              2.1 Market ecosystem            

                             Exhibit 08:  Parent market

                             Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

              2.2 Value chain analysis         

3. Market Sizing                     

              3.1 Market definition

                             Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

              3.2 Market segment analysis 

                             Exhibit 11:  Market segments

              3.3 Market size 2021 

              3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                             Exhibit 12:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 13:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

              4.1 Five Forces Summary       

                             Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

              4.2 Bargaining power of buyers          

                             Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

              4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers      

                             Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

              4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                             Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

              4.5 Threat of substitutes        

                             Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

              4.6 Threat of rivalry  

                             Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

              4.7 Market condition

                             Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Sales channel                  

              5.1 Market segments

                             The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline
  • Online

                             Exhibit 21:  Sales channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

              5.2 Comparison by Sales channel        

                             Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Sales channel

              5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                             Exhibit 23:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 24:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                             Exhibit 25:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 26:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.5 Market opportunity by Sales channel        

                             Exhibit 27:  Market opportunity by Sales channel

6. Customer landscape                       

                             Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

              6.1 Overview

                             Exhibit 28:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                   

              7.1 Geographic segmentation

                             The regions covered in the report are:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

                             Exhibit 29:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

              7.2 Geographic comparison  

                             Exhibit 30:  Geographic comparison

              7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                             Exhibit 31:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 32:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                             Exhibit 33:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 34:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                             Exhibit 35:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 36:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                             Exhibit 37:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 38:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                             Exhibit 39:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 40:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              7.8 Key leading countries       

                             Exhibit 41:  Key leading countries

              7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                             Exhibit 42:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

              8.1 Market drivers     

                             8.1.1 Growth in the e-commerce industry

                             8.1.2 Rising popularity of e-sports

                             8.1.3 Better performance of mechanical keyboards

              8.2 Market challenges             

                             8.2.1 Availability of counterfeit products

                             8.2.2 Increasing penetration of portable computing devices

                             8.2.3 Availability of substitutes in the market

                             Exhibit 43:  Impact of drivers and challenges

              8.3 Market trends     

                             8.3.1 Product innovations

                             8.3.2 Strategic alliances in the market

                             8.3.3 Growing adoption of gaming consoles

9. Vendor Landscape                          

              9.1 Overview

                             Exhibit 44:  Vendor landscape

              9.2 Landscape disruption       

                             Exhibit 45:  Landscape disruption

                             Exhibit 46:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis              

              10.1 Vendors covered             

                             Exhibit 47:  Vendors covered

              10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                             Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

              10.3 Corsair Gaming Inc.        

                             Exhibit 49:  Corsair Gaming Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 50:  Corsair Gaming Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 51:  Corsair Gaming Inc.- Key news

                             Exhibit 52:  Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 53:  Corsair Gaming Inc. - Segment focus

              10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.    

                             Exhibit 54:  Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 55:  Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 56:  Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 57:  Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

              10.5 HP Inc.  

                             Exhibit 58:  HP Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 59:  HP Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 60:  HP Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 61:  HP Inc. - Segment focus

              10.6 Lenovo Group Ltd.          

                             Exhibit 62:  Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview

                             Exhibit 63:  Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 64:  Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 65:  Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

              10.7 Logitech International SA             

                             Exhibit 66:  Logitech International SA - Overview

                             Exhibit 67:  Logitech International SA - Business segments

                             Exhibit 68:  Logitech International SA - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 69:  Logitech International SA - Segment focus

              10.8 Metadot Corp.  

                             Exhibit 70:  Metadot Corp. - Overview

                             Exhibit 71:  Metadot Corp. - Product and service

              10.9 Rapoo Europe BV            

                             Exhibit 73:  Rapoo Europe BV - Overview

                             Exhibit 74:  Rapoo Europe BV - Product and service

                             Exhibit 75:  Rapoo Europe BV - Key offerings

              10.10 Razer Inc.         

                             Exhibit 76:  Razer Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 77:  Razer Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 78:  Razer Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 79:  Razer Inc. - Segment focus

              10.11 SteelSeries ApS

                             Exhibit 80:  SteelSeries ApS - Overview

                             Exhibit 81:  SteelSeries ApS - Product and service

                             Exhibit 82:  SteelSeries ApS - Key offerings

              10.12 Xiaomi Corp.   

                             Exhibit 83:  Xiaomi Corp. - Overview

                             Exhibit 84:  Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 85:  Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 86:  Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                          

              11.1 Scope of the report        

                             11.1.1 Market definition

                             11.1.2 Objectives

                             11.1.3 Notes and caveats

              11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$           

                             Exhibit 87:  Currency conversion rates for US$

              11.3 Research Methodology  

                             Exhibit 88:  Research Methodology

                             Exhibit 89:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                             Exhibit 90:  Information sources

              11.4 List of abbreviations       

                             Exhibit 91:  List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market: 54% of Growth to...

Doughnuts Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics