Mechanical keyboard market size is set to grow by USD 155.64 million from 2022-2027; The growing incorporation of additional features in mechanical keyboards identified as a key trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mechanical keyboard market size is estimated to grow by USD 155.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. The growing incorporation of additional features in mechanical keyboards is identified as the key trend in the market. Demand for mechanical keyboards is also likely to grow with new features such as integrated motion sensor and camera support, integrated software support for voice recognition, and slim and quiet designs. Therefore, the integration of various devices and additional features to enhance the functionality of mechanical keyboards is one of the key trends expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Keyboard Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), and type (wired and wireless).

The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customers prefer to buy mechanical keyboards from retail stores. These resellers offer a better experience and provide the support and product information you need from knowledgeable customer service representatives. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mechanical keyboard market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mechanical keyboard market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as India , Indonesia , Vietnam , the Philippines , Sri Lanka , and Pakistan have increased the availability of personal computers (PCs) with high-end features at competitive prices. This has increased the demand for such PCs and mechanical keyboards. The demand for mechanical keyboards in these countries is also driven by the increasing disposable income of people living in the region and the adoption of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) model. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in the e-commerce industry is notably driving market growth.

With the spread of the Internet and smartphones, online shopping has become more convenient, safer, and faster, and people are more receptive to it.

Moreover, e-commerce platforms offer various discounts and provide detailed product feature descriptions on online portals.

Rising internet penetration, increasing consumer confidence in online commerce, and availability of fast shipping, and easy payment options have also played a key role in driving the growth of the mechanical keyboard market

For instance, Logitech, HP, and other vendors have partnered with e-commerce vendors such as Amazon.com and ALIBABA Group to provide mechanical keyboards to end-users. This will drive the demand for mechanical keyboards during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit electronic products is a major challenge impeding the market.

These counterfeit accessories and parts are also available in multiple online retail stores.

Businesses and other stakeholders are constantly working to limit the sale of these products, but many countries are quickly selling these products through all distribution channels, including physical stores and online retailers.

Their availability makes it difficult to control the sale of counterfeit products.

Increased sales of these products reduce the market potential for mechanical keyboards sold by legitimate manufacturers. This could pose a major challenge to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Mechanical Keyboard Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mechanical keyboard market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mechanical keyboard market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mechanical keyboard market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mechanical keyboard market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The mechanical locks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2021 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.52 billion . The growing demand from emerging economies is notably driving the mechanical locks market growth, although factors such as growing emphasis on smart locks may impede market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2021 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing demand from emerging economies is notably driving the mechanical locks market growth, although factors such as growing emphasis on smart locks may impede market growth. The data center mechanical construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17.28 million . The growing investments in data center construction are notably driving the data center mechanical construction market growth, although factors such as the focus on data center consolidation may impede the market growth.

Mechanical Keyboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 155.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., ANT Esports, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., Metadot Corp., Microsoft Corp., NZXT Inc., Razer Inc., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Turtle Beach Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mechanical keyboard market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global mechanical keyboard market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 111: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Acer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 116: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Corsair Gaming Inc.

Exhibit 120: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 125: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 GN Store Nord AS

Exhibit 130: GN Store Nord AS - Overview



Exhibit 131: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments



Exhibit 132: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus

12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 134: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 143: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Logitech International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Logitech International SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: Logitech International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Logitech International SA - Segment focus

12.11 Matias Corp.

Exhibit 148: Matias Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Matias Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Matias Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Metadot Corp.

Exhibit 151: Metadot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Metadot Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Metadot Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NZXT Inc.

Exhibit 159: NZXT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: NZXT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: NZXT Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Razer Inc.

Exhibit 162: Razer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Razer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Razer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Razer Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Turtle Beach Corp.

Exhibit 169: Turtle Beach Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Turtle Beach Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Turtle Beach Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Turtle Beach Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio