Mechanical Seals Market to grow by USD 1,678.96 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising adoption of renewable energy will boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical seals market size is set to grow by USD 1,678.96 million from 2022 to 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 5.66%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Seals Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Mechanical Seals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Pump Seals



Compressor Seals



Mixer Seals

End-user

Oil And Gas



General Industries



Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals



Water And Wastewater Treatment



Construction And Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the pump seals segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Pump seals are widely used to prevent the leakage of fluids and gases in centrifugal pumps, in order to ensure efficient and reliable operation. The main applications of pump fluids include the transportation of fluids, and guaranteeing proper sealing which is critical to mitigating leaks, reducing product loss, and maintaining operational efficiency. Hence, such applications are expected to drive the pump seals segment during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Mechanical Seals Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the mechanical seals market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., Kaman Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, Ningbo BeTong Mechanical Seals Factory, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB.

Vendor Offerings

A.W. Chesterton Co: The company offers mechanical seals such as split seals, cartridge seals, cassette seals, gas seals, bellows seals, slurry seals, mixer agitator seals, and component seals.

The company offers mechanical seals such as split seals, cartridge seals, cassette seals, gas seals, bellows seals, slurry seals, mixer agitator seals, and component seals. Aesseal Plc: The company offers mechanical seals such as cartridge seals, gas seals, component seals, and seal support systems.

The company offers mechanical seals such as cartridge seals, gas seals, component seals, and seal support systems. Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co: The company offers mechanical seals such as spring pusher seals, bellow seals, paper and pulp seals, mixer and agitator seals, and Slurry and FGD seals.

Mechanical Seals Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in aftermarket sales of mechanical seals is significantly driving market growth. Mechanically sealed parts have short lifetimes, which vary depending on the type of application. Mechanically sealed parts are reprogrammed at regular intervals in order to comply with Federal or Local Emission Regulations as well as in order to retain the efficiency of the process by removing leakage. Mechanical seals are one of the key components of pumps, compressors, and agitators, among others, and the market share majorly relies on aftermarket sales. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The major advancement in material science in mechanical seals is the key trend for the mechanical seals market. The quality and standards of materials used in mechanical seal manufacturing determine its performance level. Therefore, there is a significant increase in investment in R&D to develop materials that are used for their manufacture that are utilized in the manufacturing of mechanical seals. Additionally, there are further developments in the production of coating materials that make it possible to enhance the performance of rubber seals. Hence such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The varying prices of raw materials are challenging the mechanical seal market. Some of the key materials which are used in the production of mechanical seals include steel, silicon carbide, tungsten carbide, and carbon. Hence, the fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials will significantly influence the manufacturing costs of mechanical seals. Furthermore, factors such as inflation, labor cost, and regulatory policy changes impact the prices of these raw materials which in turn hinders the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Mechanical Seals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mechanical seals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mechanical seals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mechanical seals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mechanical seals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mechanical Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,678.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., Kaman Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, Ningbo BeTong Mechanical Seals Factory, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mechanical seals market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Pump seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Compressor seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Mixer seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 General industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Construction and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

12.4 Aesseal Plc

12.5 Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd.

12.6 Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd.

12.7 EnPro Industries Inc.

12.8 Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC

12.9 Flowserve Corp.

12.10 Freudenberg SE

12.11 Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd.

12.12 Kaman Corp.

12.13 Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

12.14 Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A.

12.15 MICROTEM Srl

12.16 Ningbo BeTong Mechanical Seals Factory

12.17 PPC Mechanical Seals

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

