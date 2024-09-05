Mechanical Seals Market to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising aftermarket sales, AI-powered report highlights market trends- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global mechanical seals market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.55% during the forecast period. Growth in aftermarket sales of mechanical seals is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of additive manufacturing However, fluctuating prices of raw materials poses a challenge. Key market players include A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg and Co. KG, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., Hennig Gasket and Seals Inc., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, Ningbo Mingzhi Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., QUANTECH SEALING SYSTEMS PVT LTD, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Sinoseal Holding Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Sulzer Ltd..

Mechanical Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1726.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries China, Japan, India, US, and Germany Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg and Co. KG, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., Hennig Gasket and Seals Inc., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, Ningbo Mingzhi Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., QUANTECH SEALING SYSTEMS PVT LTD, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Sinoseal Holding Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Sulzer Ltd.

Market Driver

The mechanical seals market is witnessing an emerging trend towards additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing technology. In contrast to traditional manufacturing methods, AM builds a 3D object from a digital model by successively adding material layers. This technique offers advantages such as high part strength, low manufacturing costs, and a high-quality surface finish without the need for heat treatment and polishing. Flowserve, a leading player in the market, collaborated with Trident Alloys Inc. To manufacture 3D-printed mechanical seals, reducing turnaround time by up to 75% with the help of RAM systems. By designing 3D molds with necessary copies, drags, cores, and gating systems, manufacturers ensure a high-quality 3D-printed mechanical seal. A full simulation is conducted before printing to prevent potential issues, leading to a significant impact on the global mechanical seals market growth during the forecast period.

The Mechanical Seals market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for leakage control devices in rotating equipment such as mixers, pumps for liquids and gases, and refineries. With a focus on the environment, mechanical seals are essential in controlling external contaminations and reducing environmental emissions. Seals are used in various systems and circuits, including those that handle high pressure and extreme temperatures. Traditional contact seals, dry seals, and gas-lubricated seals made of carbon, silicon carbide, and self-lubricating materials like polytetrafluoroethylene, polyurethane, industrial rubber, and fluorosilicone are in high demand. Cartridge seals and conventional seals are widely used in machine tool industry, transportation, metals and mining, food and beverage, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace, and marine industries. The energy efficiency and frictional properties of mechanical seals are crucial in powering machinery and reducing power consumption.

Market Challenges

The mechanical seals market relies on key raw materials such as steel, silicon carbide, tungsten carbide, and carbon for manufacturing. Fluctuations in the prices of these materials, primarily steel, significantly impact the global mechanical seals market. Macroeconomic factors, including inflation, labor costs, and regulatory policy changes, influence the pricing of these raw materials. The increasing number of production facilities in industries like oil and gas and pharmaceuticals intensifies competition among suppliers. Additionally, factors like iron ore and steel prices contribute to raw material price volatility. This uncertainty may hinder the growth of the mechanical seals market as manufacturers face challenges in securing raw materials during the forecast period.

Mechanical seals have become a crucial component in machinery used across various industries, including refineries, pipelines, food tanks, and more. Traditional contact seals and dry seals face challenges due to their frictional properties and power consumption. To address these issues, innovative solutions like gas-lubricated seals made of materials such as carbon and silicon carbide with self-lubricating properties have emerged. Key players in the Mechanical Seals Market include Carbon rings, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyurethane, Industrial rubber, Fluorosilicone, and Cartridge seals. Industries like machine tool industry, transportation, metals and mining, food and beverage, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace, marine, and power generation rely on these seals. However, the market faces challenges from novel coronavirus, electricity demand, shale gas, nuclear reactors, and alternative methods. Companies like Flowserve Corporation are leading the way in developing advanced polymers for Mechanical Seals to meet industry demands.

Segment Overview

This mechanical seals market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Pump seals

1.2 Compressor seals

1.3 Mixer seals End-user 2.1 Oil and gas

2.2 General industries

2.3 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

2.4 Water and wastewater treatment

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Pump seals- The Mechanical Seals Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for efficient and reliable sealing solutions in various industries. These seals prevent leakage and ensure the containment of fluids in machinery, enhancing productivity and reducing maintenance costs. Key players in the market focus on innovation and technology to meet the evolving needs of customers. The market is driven by factors such as rising industrialization and growing focus on energy efficiency.

Research Analysis

Mechanical seals are essential components used to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases in rotating equipment such as pumps and mixers. These seals play a crucial role in controlling external contaminations and maintaining the integrity of system circuits in various industries. Mechanical seals are commonly used in power generation, including power plants fueled by shale gas and nuclear reactors. The seals are made of different materials like Carbon rings, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyurethane, Industrial rubber, and Fluorosilicone, catering to diverse mediums and environments. Cartridge seals and conventional seals are popular types of mechanical seals. With the increasing electricity demand and the shift towards alternative methods of energy production, the market for mechanical seals is expected to grow significantly. Polymers are also gaining popularity as alternative materials for mechanical seals due to their superior properties.

Market Research Overview

Mechanical seals are essential components that prevent the leakage of liquids and gases in rotating equipment such as mixers, pumps, and compressors. These devices play a crucial role in controlling external contaminations and environmental emissions, ensuring efficient operation and reducing energy consumption. Mechanical seals consist of a stationary arm and a rotatory arm, which press against each other to create a seal. The medium can be liquids, gases, or a combination of both, and the seals' materials vary, including carbon rings, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyurethane, industrial rubber, fluorosilicone, and polymers. Mechanical seals are used extensively in various industries, including refineries, pipelines, food tanks, machine tool industry, transportation, metals and mining, food and beverage, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace, marine, power generation, and nuclear reactors. With the increasing focus on energy efficiency and reducing emissions, mechanical seals are becoming increasingly important. However, the market faces challenges from alternative methods, electricity demand, shale gas, and novel coronavirus. Traditional contact seals, dry seals, and gas-lubricated seals are some of the common types of mechanical seals, with carbon and silicon carbide being popular materials due to their self-lubricating properties. The market for mechanical seals is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for power generation, especially from renewable sources, and the need for more efficient and reliable machinery in various industries.

