Mechanical Technology Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Jul 30, 2020, 08:55 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, announced its second quarter financial results for 2020. Please visit https://www.mechtech.com under News & Events.
About MTI
MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems through its subsidiary MTI Instruments, Inc. and is developing renewable-energy powered cryptocurrency mining operations through its newest subsidiary EcoChain, Inc.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Brennan
518-218-2592
[email protected]
SOURCE Mechanical Technology, Incorporated