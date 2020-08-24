Mechanical Technology, Incorporated President/CEO Resigns

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (" MTI " or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, announces that Mr. Rick Jones has notified the MTI Board that he will be resigning from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 11, 2020.

"Since undertaking the combined role of President, CEO and CFO in January 2017, I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments we have achieved here at MTI, including the current three-year stretch of profitability, the first ever cash dividend to our shareholders and the most recent record-setting orders activity at our MTI Instruments subsidiary," said Mr. Jones. "After nearly 28 years with the Company, it is now time for me to move on to the next opportunity in my career and I leave MTI on solid footing, with a healthy cash balance, a record orders backlog and the support of an amazing team dedicated to the continuing success of the organization. I would like to thank the MTI Board of Directors – both current and past members – for all the guidance and support over the years and I look forward to following the future growth of MTI!"

The Company will announce a new President/CEO at a later date.

