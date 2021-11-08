Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market Size ($28.02 Billion by 2028) Growth Forecast at 5.27% CAGR During 2021 to 2027 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 28.02 billion by 2028 from US$ 19.57 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 19,566.67 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 28,022.63 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.27% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 147 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The residential sector consumes a signiﬁcant amount of energy equivalent to one third of total primary energy resources available across the globe. Increase in building service demands and improvised lifestyle have further increased the energy consumption. Thus, energy-efficient ventilation systems, such as energy recovery ventilation (ERV), can drastically save energy by reducing the demands for electricity and power for heating and cooling and providing appropriate ventilation to residential or commercial buildings. Moreover, energy-efficient mechanical ventilation systems improve humidity control by pre-drying the incoming ventilation air. They also encourage building operators to improve quality of the indoor air and meet simplified building codes for consistent increase in energy consumption. Further, the integration of energy-efficient mechanical ventilators into the ductwork of residential or commercial buildings helps to achieve proper ventilation.

The demands for energy-efficient ventilation system is further augmented for removing pollutants emitted by indoor sources. The high rates of air change can cause energy burden on a building's heating or cooling needs. Ventilation accounts for 30% or more of space conditioning energy and has increased the demand to minimize ventilation rate, reduce energy, and ensure optimum indoor air quality. The proportion of airborne energy loss is much higher in buildings constructed at high standards of thermal insulation. The amount of energy consumed is dependent on the flow rate of ventilation and the amount of air conditioning necessary to achieve thermal comfort. Additional energy is needed to drive mechanical ventilation systems, cool air by refrigeration, and maintain humidity levels. Exponential growth in the rate of energy consumption and dissipation in the commercial and residential sectors have created an emphasis on energy conservation development, which has, in turn, increased the demand for energy-efficient mechanical ventilation systems.

Innovations in Cost-Effective Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) to Propel Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market Growth in Coming Years

The technological development in the HVAC industry is focused on cost down initiatives and improvements of existing technology. There is a growing demand for latent heat storage, with higher storage density and smaller temperature changes. The potential use of Phase Change Material (PCM) in HVAC solutions for thermal storage and temperature maintenance applications, and innovations in the Next Generation Ventilation (NeGeV) to optimize system performance and cater to the ventilation and cooling demands for commercial and industrial sectors are among the factors bolstering the growth of the market. Further, significant developments and innovations in mechanical ventilation systems are anticipated to match current price levels and greatly reduce operating costs while offering 50–90% reduced energy consumption and a reduced carbon footprint. All the aforementioned factors are expected to support market growth and offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market: Application Overview

Based on Application, the mechanical ventilation systems market is segmented into industrial, residential, and commercial. Mechanical ventilation systems are used in commercial kitchen applications across the hotel & hospitality industry; commercial corporate buildings, such as companies, offices, and shopping malls; and other commercial buildings. A few of the major factors fueling the market growth for the commercial segment are the surging demand for ventilation systems from new corporate building constructions, growing commercial kitchen sector, and rising construction of commercial green buildings.

Mechanical Ventilation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Volution Group Ltd., Aremec, Mechanical Air Supplies Ltd, Duco Ventilation and Sun Control, Caladair International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Airflow Developments Limited, Vortice, Blauberg, and Infineon Technologies AG are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global mechanical ventilation systems market and its ecosystem.

In July 2021, DUCO has been identified with innovative and high-quality solutions that ensure a healthy indoor atmosphere for the end consumer for 30 years as a Belgian manufacturer of ventilation systems. This is accomplished through the company's extensive line of window ventilators and boxes, lamella grilles, and fabric solar shading. Daikin Europe has recognized this distinct positioning and will enter the residential ventilation market in collaboration with the Veurne-based firm.

