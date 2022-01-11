Mechanical Ventilator Market revenue to cross USD 2.4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing adoption of advanced ventilators in the treatment of infected patients, availability of government funding & venture capital investments, and growing clinical applications are some of the factors expected to upsurge the demand for this product significantly. Further, several companies adopted innovative strategies to increase their productivity attributed to augmented ventilators demand to treat COVID-19 patients effectively.

The intensive care ventilators segment valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2020 led by the recent technological advancements and miniaturization of electronic components that enable the development of innovative intensive care ventilators. Several market players are focusing on the launch of a new generation of high-end intensive care ventilators. The integration of advanced features, ease of use, and modularity among intensive care ventilators is allowing healthcare providers to ensure a personalized, lung-protective ventilation therapy for all patient groups.

The non-invasive ventilation segment in the mechanical ventilator market is projected to reach USD 589 million by 2027. This is attributed to the non-invasive ventilation aids the patient's breathing without the requirement for a tracheotomy or intubation. Further, it offers efficient oxygen therapy with a low risk of infection and enhanced survival in patients with respiratory complications. This non-invasive ventilation is widely utilized in healthcare facilities credited to provide accurate inspiratory & expiratory pressures to support patients unique ventilatory demands. Efficient non-invasive therapy can aid patients to use more of their lung capacity, thereby reducing the work of breathing and make routine activities easier.

The adult ventilators segment is poised to exceed USD 2.23 billion by 2027. The increasing COVID-19 infection among the adult population highlighted the requirement for advanced ventilators to manage the large volume of affected patients in hospitals. As of November 2021, the number of coronavirus cases reached more than 265 million across the globe. The above statistics are set to positively drive the demand for adult ventilators in the coming years. Growing conscience among the adult population suffering from central airway obstruction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, asthma regarding the availability of advanced ventilation treatment options is fuelling the acceptance of adult mechanical ventilators.

The mechanical ventilator market for sleep apnea therapy segment accounted for USD 323 million in 2020 impelled by the mechanical ventilators in sleep apnea therapy treatment. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the widely preferred treatment for sleep apnea. Automatic ventilation can be applied to deliver effective sleep apnea therapy. Adaptive servo-ventilation is a non-invasive mode of ventilation that continuously regulates the breathing status of patients is also recommended by several clinicians.

The combined mode ventilator segment in the mechanical ventilator market captured USD 1.57 billion in 2020. The combined mode ventilator delivers several advantages in the ventilation procedures comprising allow complex ventilatory care for the critically ill patient. This combined mode ventilator represents the basic controlled mechanical ventilation modes used in several applications such as anesthesiology, clinical, etc. Modern mechanical ventilators equipped with combined mode offer a broad variety of features essential in healthcare settings. This mode can quickly assess and respond to each patient's changing condition.

The mechanical ventilator market for ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to reach more than USD 594 million by 2027 owing to the growing developments in the ambulatory surgical centers, easy accessibility to advanced respiratory diseases treatment, same-day surgical procedures, cost-effectiveness, etc. The growing number of ambulatory surgical centers providing individualized services coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies is slated to stimulate market expansion in the coming years.

China mechanical ventilator market is predicted to reach over USD 363 million by 2027 due to the growing COVID-19 cases, favorable government initiatives in the country, presence of key players, etc. As of November 2021, coronavirus had infected around 112,300 people in the China. As a result, growing initiatives taken by academic institutions for developing improvised mechanical ventilators will surge the product acceptance rate in the market. Significant investments by private organizations and major players operating in the country will enhance the business growth. This is empowering novel developments in mechanical ventilators that has further expanded their use in treatment of patients suffering from respiratory complications.

Some of the major companies operating in the mechanical ventilator market are Air Liquide, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Group plc, Getinge AB, VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC., and ResMed. These leaders adopt strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, new product launches and commercial expansion to bolster their product portfolio and market presence.

