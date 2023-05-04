Mechanical Ventilator Market Size Report 2023-2032: Market Growth Drivers And Opportunities - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company's Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2023 forecasts the global mechanical ventilator market size to grow from $6.9 billion in 2022 to $7.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The mechanical ventilators market size is then expected to grow to $12.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 12%.

The growth in the mechanical ventilator machine market is supported by the demand for improved and modern healthcare infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for infrastructural readiness and enhanced healthcare facilities. Many hospitals are boosting their mechanical ventilator capacity in order to meet the urgent requirement without running out of medical devices for emergency treatment.

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented -

By type: adult ventilators, pediatric ventilators, neonatal/ infant ventilators

By mobility: intensive care ventilators, high-end ICU ventilators, mid-end ICU ventilators, basic ICU ventilators, portable ventilators

By mode of ventilation: invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation

By end-user: hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, emergency medical service, other end-users

Major mechanical ventilator companies are Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Bio-Med Devices Inc., Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, ResMed, Airon Corporation, aXcent Medical GmbH, Bunnell Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Companies are investing in new product research and development to automate mechanical ventilators based on frequency, assist control, and time to reduce ventilator effort. For instance, OES Medical, a UK-based manufacturer of anesthesia equipment and accessories, launched the Gemini-G100, an electrically driven piston ICU ventilator, in January 2022. The new Gemini-G100 is intended to help intensive care teams all across the world where high-pressure oxygen gas supplies are an issue. It merely requires electricity and has no impact on the hospital's oxygen supply.

The mechanical ventilator market research report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a comprehensive overview of the market. The report covers information on global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, segments, trends and opportunities, from 2017 to 2022, referred to as the historic period, and 2022 to 2027, referred to as the forecast period, with additional forecasts from 2027 to 2032.

In addition, the report provides in-depth information on the growth potential of the market in North America, which was the largest region in the mechanical ventilator market in 2022. The report also provides mechanical ventilator market share for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

