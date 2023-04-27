Mechanical ventilators market size to increase by USD 1,752.83 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing healthcare infrastructure and health expenditure to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical ventilators market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,752.83 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing healthcare infrastructure and health expenditure, the growing aging population globally, and the expansion of product portfolio through new launches. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air Liquide SA, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, ICU Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SCHILLER AG, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., and Vyaire Medical Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Air Liquide SA - The company offers mechanical ventilators such as Monnal T60 Advanced.

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers mechanical ventilators, such as portable ventilators, under the brand ZOLL Medical Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers mechanical ventilators such as RightRate Minute Ventilation.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers mechanical ventilators such as Evita Infinity V500.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Market segmentation:

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory surgery centers



Home-care settings

The hospitals segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The rising number of public and private specialty hospitals is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diseases, especially among the geriatric population, has increased the demand for medical devices such as hospital ventilators. Technological advances and innovations have improved the reliability of ventilators, which, in turn, has raised their demand in hospitals. These factors will fuel the growth of the hospitals segment during the forecast period.

Product

Critical care ventilators



Portable ventilators



Neonatal

Critical care ventilators provide support to patients who cannot breathe on their own or need assistance to maintain adequate ventilation. Vendors are introducing advanced portable critical care ventilators, which can be used while shifting patients from one hospital unit to another. Mounted ventilators can be mounted on a patient bed, trolley, table, wall, or ceiling, which provides better visibility and proper monitoring. Thus, growing demand for different types of ventilators is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Technology

Non-invasive



Invasive

Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is the process of providing oxygen through a face mask without the use of an endotracheal tube. It is beneficial in lowering the overall number of days needed for invasive mechanical ventilation. Positive airway pressure is produced by NIV. As a result, the air is forced into the lungs, reducing the amount of effort required to breathe. Thus, the growing use of mechanical ventilators is expected to drive the growth of the non-invasive segment in the global mechanical ventilators market during the forecast period.

Region

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The incidence of several chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, has increased significantly in the region. This, in turn, has increased the number of patients admitted to intensive care units. Intensive care ventilators provide temporary ventilatory or breathing assistance to patients who cannot breathe on their own. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the ventilator market in North America during the forecast period.

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Growing healthcare infrastructure and health expenditure

Growing aging population globally

Expansion of product portfolio through new launches

Improvements in medical infrastructure are leading to the growth of the mechanical ventilator market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 increased the demand for improved healthcare facilities and infrastructure. Therefore, many hospitals started increasing their ventilator capacity. For instance, National Health Expenditures (NHE) increased by 2.7% to USD 4.3 trillion in 2021 and represented 18.3% of the GDP. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global mechanical ventilator market during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Growing number of product innovations

Participation in medical exhibitions to attract end-users

Growing number of OEMs

Companies are investing in the R&D of new products that automate ventilators based on rate, support control, and time. For instance, in January 2022, OES Medical introduced the Gemini-G100, an electrically driven piston ICU ventilator. Similarly, in January 2022, OES Medical partnered with the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 to introduce a new mains-powered ICU ventilator. These factors are expected to support the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Several risks associated with the use of mechanical ventilators

High cost associated with mechanical ventilators

Recall of mechanical ventilators

The use of mechanical ventilators can lead to several issues, such as infections, collapsed lung, and lung damage. Pneumonia is a severe infection among patients on ventilators. It requires patients to stay on ventilators for a long period. Lung collapse can be caused by a weak spot or hole in the lung. Moreover, high ventilator pressure can force air into the lungs. These factors will challenge for the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mechanical ventilators market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mechanical ventilators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mechanical ventilators market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mechanical ventilators market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mechanical ventilators market vendors

Mechanical Ventilators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,752.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, ICU Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SCHILLER AG, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

