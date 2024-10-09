Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Celebrates Raymond DeWalt Day to Honor Hometown Hero's Legacy of Innovation, Safety and Productivity that Led to the Founding of DEWALT

Raymond DeWalt revolutionized the construction industry with his innovative woodworking machine - an adjustable radial arm saw known as the 'DeWalt Wonder-Worker'

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. , Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Borough of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania today is celebrating Raymond DeWalt Day to honor their hometown hero and the 100th year anniversary of his namesake DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions.

The celebration is taking place on what would have been the 139th birthday of the Company's "original pro" Raymond DeWalt whose forward-looking vision resulted in the founding of DEWALT.

Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter, in partnership with DEWALT, is proclaiming October 9 "Raymond DeWalt Day" during a special ceremony with DeWalt's descendants who still reside in the Mechanicsburg community. Mechanicsburg City Council and representatives from DEWALT are also attending today's celebrations. To help memorialize the day, DEWALT is presenting Mayor Ritter with a ceremonial centennial DEWALT plaque.

"I knew the family," said Mayor Ritter, Borough of Mechanicsburg. "Raymond DeWalt taught me how to use the DEWALT saw, and he also shopped in Ritters Hardware, a family store my grandfather opened in Mechanicsburg over one hundred years ago. Ritters now sells DEWALT tools."

City Council President Miller, Borough of Mechanicsburg stated, "We are excited to help celebrate the anniversary of DEWALT and highlight their history and connection to Mechanicsburg."

About Raymond DeWalt

Raymond DeWalt was a tradesman in Pennsylvania in the early 1920s and became a power tool pioneer when he sought a way to streamline and expedite wood-cutting operations without sacrificing quality or safety.

His journey led to the invention of the "Wonder-Worker," an adjustable electric radial arm saw that provided the ability to efficiently execute multiple operations on one affordable piece of equipment, and the creation of DEWALT.

The "Wonder-Worker" set the stage for DEWALT to begin distributing products both nationally and internationally. By 1927, Sears, Roebuck and Co. boasted that DEWALT's saw contributed to helping manufacture "50 ready-cut houses" each day.

Later in life, DeWalt focused on helping close the skilled trades gap. He became a shop teacher at Mechanicsburg High School in Pennsylvania, educating the next generation of professional tradespeople. DeWalt passed away in 1961, but his trailblazing legacy lives on in the tools and outdoor products that bear his name.

"Today, we are proud to honor Raymond DeWalt's guiding principles of innovation, safety and productivity which led to the founding of DEWALT," said Bill Harman, Vice President of Product Management, Stanley Black & Decker. "One hundred years later, we remain committed to driving relentless innovation and supporting the trades, just as Raymond DeWalt did in 1924 and throughout his life."

In recognition of Raymond DeWalt's contributions to Mechanicsburg, DEWALT delivered tool donations to Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School to honor Raymond DeWalt's trailblazing legacy supporting the trades. In addition, DEWALT also donated tools to the same machine shop class at Mechanicsburg High School, where DeWalt taught.

Raymond DeWalt Day is the latest of a series of celebrations to commemorate the brand's milestone anniversary, including electrifying the Sphere in Las Vegas and ringing The Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to honor and thank the tradespeople who build, maintain, improve, and advance our communities.

For more information on DEWALT's 100th anniversary, please visit: DEWALT History.

