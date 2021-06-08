Mechanix Wear and 100%® Partner for Exclusive Glove Collection

The collaboration combines the best garage gloves with the featured 100% extended logo and signature colors. A special print on the palm of the gloves is taken from the original 100% tagline, "How Much Effort Do You Give?" 100% continues to inspire a whole new generation of athletes asking this same question.

"We created 100% to make the most advanced performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection for the most demanding athletes on the earth," said 100% co-founder and CEO Ludo Boinnard. "We're excited to partner with a like-minded brand that takes this same approach to building the most advanced gloves for working hands."

"Mechanix Wear and 100% have a deep connection and storied past in the world of motocross," said Michael Hale, CEO of Mechanix Wear. "Both brands are driven by passion and an unwavering commitment to protect riders and mechanics on and off the racetrack. Mechanix Wear is proud to collaborate with 100% by offering our proven glove technology and industry leading protection to one of motocross's premier brands."

The 100% and Mechanix Wear Collection consists of two styles; The Original® (MSRP $20) and FastFit® (MSRP $15) and each is available in five sizes. The gloves will be available at 100% Authorized Global Moto and Bike distribution Network, Mechanix Wear Global Distribution Network, 100percent.com, mechanix.com, and 100percent.eu.

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today's most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

The 100% brand has been synonymous with Motocross Americana and linked to many iconic moments that laid down the roots of what is modern Motocross. 100% dates back to the early 1980's when the popular logo graced the factory racing equipment of the biggest stars in Motocross.

Today, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of athletes and asking them the original tagline: "How much effort do you give?" The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, two-time 450 AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, Reigning UCI downhill world champ Reece Wilson, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. www.100percent.com

About Mechanix Wear:

Since the debut of The Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. Our mission is to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced gloves for working hands. The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®.

