Mechanized Portable Toilet System for Camping Trailers Invented (BSJ- 408)

A couple from Nampa, Idaho, has invented patent pending E-SLIDE-A-POT, a motorized slider system for portable toilets for use with pop-up camping trailers, powered directly off of a trailer's 12V power source. "We love to go camping, but at our age, we struggle with manipulating our portable toilet," said the inventor. "This invention came to us as a way to make that process much easier." E-SLIDE-A-POT provides quick and easy access to the portable toilet without time-consuming manual manipulation from beneath the bench seat in a camping trailer. Its unique design eliminates the risk of painful muscle strains or fatigue resulting from heavy pulling and pushing.

This invention simplifies access to, and storage of, the toilet for the disabled, the elderly and anyone else who loves camping, and overall enhances the camping experience for those who struggle with accessing and replacing their portable toilet. E-SLIDE-A-POT can also be operated manually, or the toilet can be removed and replaced with a storage bin to improve storage in the camper.

The original design was submitted to the Boise office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BSJ- 408, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

