Mechasys Announces Collaboration with California Drywall to accelerate the commercialization of the FramR to the US

Throughout the testing phase, California Drywall will experiment the FramR with all of its functionalities such as the easy 2 axis positioning, the real-scale layout projection, the 1⁄8 inch accuracy, the intuitive digital tablet interface, and the plan version management. The Pioneer Program gives the opportunity to major North American trade contractors, such as California Drywall, to provide useful feedback that will ensure that the FramR offers all functionalities desired by contractors and their employees.

Of the companies' recent partnership, William St-Pierre, CEO of Mechasys said: "The partnership between California Drywall and Mechasys will bring us invaluable insights on what experienced contractors in the US need which will help us in making the FramR the most efficient layout projector on the market. California Drywall's quality standards and reputation will ensure that the FramR integrates a robust operating software and an intuitive user experience, making the FramR the professional go-to for the wall and ceiling contractors concerned with productivity and quality of work."

"Since its beginning, California Drywall has recognized innovation as an integral factor in providing superior construction projects. So, it is with great excitement that we will participate in the development of the FramR," said Steve Eckstrom, President of California Drywall. "Having a full-scale layout projector is sure to be a turning point in the wall and ceiling industry. The FramR will greatly simplify layout and will accelerate deliveries of construction projects with less 'modifications' and waste. We are eager to bring this great innovation to the Californian construction market."

About Mechasys: Mechasys is a construction technology company that provides innovative solutions for the Wall & Ceiling Industry. Through its first line of product, Mechasys has developed an innovative laser projector that projects real-scale layouts on a construction site, therefore optimizing quality, productivity and simplicity. www.mechasys.ca

About California Drywall: Founded in 1946 and ranked among the largest Specialty Contractors in California and United State by ENR (Engineering News Record), California Drywall performs work throughout Northern California and the Central Valley. It offers a full range of services to help their clients meet their construction challenges. www.caldrywall.com

SOURCE Mechasys