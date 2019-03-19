Mechdyne Announces the World's First Virtual Reality CAVE Using Direct View LED

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechdyne's Innovation Team announces the offering of immersive virtual reality (VR) CAVE systems built with Direct View LED display technology. This new product brings the advantages of Direct View LED (DV-LED) to CAVE environments, up to six sides. The DV-LED CAVE offers stunning clarity to images in both 2D and 3D, lower maintenance, and far less facility space requirements than the typical projection-based CAVE environment.

"We have been working with several DV-LED partners to better understand how to bring this solution to life for our clients," says Chris Clover, CEO of Mechdyne. "Our clients have been impressed with the image quality Direct View LED technology provides and we are excited to introduce DV-LED technology in immersive environments like the CAVE."

The DV-LED includes many of the same features that made the CAVE environment a successful collaboration tool for businesses and universities around the world, including:

4K and higher resolution

and higher resolution Scalable image size

2D and 3D/VR options

Motion tracking capabilities

Lower maintenance requirements

Less space requirements

This solution marks another world's first for Mechdyne, delivering an advancement in the visualization industry and impacting the world of virtual and augmented reality.

About Mechdyne Corporation: Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual and augmented reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.

