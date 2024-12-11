Mecho Sets New Sustainability Standard with Environmental Product Declarations for Motorized Shades

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecho, a leader in commercial shading solutions, announces the release of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for motorized shade systems—a first in the shading industry. This significant step underscores Mecho's commitment to sustainability and transparency, providing architects, designers, and building owners with detailed insights into the environmental impact of its products.

EPDs are third-party verified documents that offer a comprehensive overview of a product's environmental footprint throughout its life cycle—from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to end-of-life disposal. By introducing EPDs, Mecho empowers stakeholders to make informed, sustainable choices that align with green building standards and the growing emphasis on reducing embodied carbon in construction materials.

"At Mecho, sustainability is embedded in everything we do," said Tyler Congemi, Senior Manager at Mecho. "Offering EPDs for our motorized shades allows our clients to confidently select products that contribute to healthier, more responsible buildings."

This initiative builds upon Mecho's strong foundation of sustainability certifications, which includes Declare labels, Health Product Declarations (HPDs), Cradle to Cradle certifications, and GREENGUARD certifications. The addition of EPDs provides an even deeper level of transparency, reinforcing Mecho's role as an industry leader in sustainable practices.

Mecho's commitment to sustainability is further guided by its participation in the mM Catalyst Forum, a coalition of manufacturers dedicated to sustainable materials use. Through the mindful MATERIALS Common Materials Framework, Mecho ensures that every product balances performance with environmental responsibility, contributing to a healthier planet.

By integrating EPDs into its product offerings, Mecho not only enhances its sustainability credentials but also aids the broader design community in shaping a more sustainable future. The company continues to explore new ways to make its products more sustainable, transparent, and impactful, driving positive change in the industry.

About Mecho

Mecho is a globally recognized leader in commercial shading solutions, dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability. With over 50 years of expertise, Mecho offers a comprehensive range of products designed to improve building performance and enhance occupant comfort. Committed to environmental stewardship, Mecho continually advances the industry through sustainable practices and transparent operations.

For more information about Mecho and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.mechoshade.com.

