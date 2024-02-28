Mecho Unveils EPDs for all Manual Shade Systems

All Mecho manual shade systems and shade cloths now have Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the unveiling of EPDs across our entire suite of manual shade systems, paired with our wide array of Mecho shade cloths, Mecho is excited to announce an industry-first for EPDs for complete shade assemblies. This achievement furthers Mecho's commitment to advancing its leadership position in sustainability and represents a significant leap forward in our mission to equip clients with the most comprehensive and transparent information, enabling them to make environmentally responsible choices with confidence.

EPDs enable architects, building owners, and others to understand the environmental impact of an entire manual shade assembly, an industry first. The information is largely centered on embodied carbon. Embodied carbon data is in high demand from both specifiers and end customers and helps them to objectively understand the climate impact of our product.

Why Did Mecho Invest in EPDs, and Why Are They Important?

EPDs provide third-party verified environmental data, enhancing transparency and building trust among architects and designers regarding sustainability claims. EPDs offer a deeper understanding of a product's climate impact, including carbon emissions, which supports informed decision-making for designers. We have also received consistent feedback from our sales team and customers that architects and designers prefer products with EPDs. While widely adopted in other building product categories, EPDs remain underutilized in the window covering industry.

A Closer Look at Mecho Manual Shade Systems:



Mecho/7

The latest innovation in our manual shade lineup, Mecho/7 is designed to lift larger shades (up to 30' window bays and 6 shade bands) with ease. This system enhances design and user experience while providing unmatched durability for challenging environments. It offers an easy and accurate installation process and is easily upgradeable to motorized shades and Cradle-to-Cradle Bronze™ certification – as such, it is ideal for various commercial settings. With a 25-year limited warranty, Mecho/7 sets the industry standard for performance and sustainability.

Mecho/5x

Building on the legacy of Mecho/5, Mecho/5x combines patented clutch technology for nearly effortless lifting of large shades. It offers uniform height for multi-band shades up to 20 feet wide, enhancing room aesthetics and reducing light leaks. Durable and designed for various commercial environments, it's easy to install, compatible with manual operations, and supports health-conscious settings. Certified for sustainability with Cradle-to-Cradle Bronze, it contributes to LEED or WELL certifications and comes with a 25-year limited warranty, making it a comprehensive, efficient shading solution.

Mecho/5

This roller shade clutch set the standard for our industry - it includes more than four decades of proven engineered performance in manual commercial window shades. This patented shade lift system is our flagship product that allows our manual window shades to provide superior quality and performance in all types of commercial buildings.

UrbanShade

A cost-effective commercial roller shade system for projects that don't require Mecho's larger systems. The system is easily installed with its compact design and provides flexibility to manage daylight with room darkening shades. UrbanShade offers manual or motorized lift options that are field upgradeable, letting you design a shading solution that is perfectly suited to meet the demands of your next project.

The Process Behind Our EPDs

Since there is no existing product category rule for the window coverings industry, Mecho collaborated with WAP consulting to adopt PCR 2019:14 for construction products for custom window shade products. From data collection to modeling to publishing, this process took one full year to complete.

An Eye Towards the Future

The incorporation of Mecho/7, Mecho/5x, Mecho/5, and UrbanShade into our EPD initiative is a big step forward in our sustainability journey. We extend our gratitude to our customers, partners, and team for their support in reaching this significant milestone. As we continue to innovate and lead in innovative shading solutions, Mecho remains committed to supporting our clients' green building goals, contributing to a more sustainable, transparent future.

About Mecho

Mecho is an industry leader in providing innovative shading solutions. Since 1969, Mecho has been dedicated to revolutionizing window shades and excelling in challenging design and technical landscapes. Mecho embraces projects featuring non-standard windows, consistently delivering high-quality and innovative shading solutions.

